The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Palestinian man said shot in leg at West Bank checkpoint
A Palestinian man suffers moderate wounds after being shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers close to Barta’a checkpoint, southwest of Jenin in the West Bank, according to the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA.
Ma’amun Mohammad Saleem Qalalwa, 27, was allegedly shot by the checkpoint close to the security barrier. The report does not specify the circumstances that led to the shooting.
The Israel Defense Forces does not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Aaron Boxerman
Though elections averted, Blue and White and Likud still at each other’s throats
The two main coalition parties, Blue and White and Likud, continue to snipe at each other, despite an agreement earlier this week that thwarted the dissolution of the so-called unity government and averted elections — at least until December.
Blue and White’s Benny Gantz, in a briefing with ultra-Orthodox reporters, was asked whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dividing Israel. Gantz said yes, and expressed hope that “he will stop.”
In a statement, a Likud official hits back, saying: “The State of Israel needs a functioning unity government that works on its behalf. The daily recriminations of Blue and White against Prime Minister Netanyahu and Likud are not helping. We urge them to stop trying to build a ‘government within a government’ and to unify and work together on behalf of the people of Israel.”
Backing Arab Peace Initiative, Bahrain appears to reject push for Israel ties
Bahrain says it is committed to the creation of a Palestinian state in talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, implicitly rejecting his push for Arab countries to swiftly normalize ties with Israel.
Pompeo was in Manama as part of a Middle East trip aimed at building more ties between the Jewish state and the Arab world after a landmark US-brokered deal with the United Arab Emirates.
However, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa says he told Pompeo that his country remains committed to the Arab Peace Initiative — which calls for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the territories captured in 1967, in exchange for peace and the full normalization of relations.
“The king stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict according to the two-state solution… to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reports.
The US chief diplomat has said he is hopeful other nations will follow the UAE, which earlier this month became only the third Arab country to agree to normalize relations with the Jewish state.
Manama, whose contacts with Israel date back to the 1990s, was the first Gulf country to welcome the UAE move and was considered a front-runner to follow in its footsteps.
— AFP
Egypt warns of rise in coronavirus cases
Egypt’s prime minister is warning about an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Arab world’s most populous country.
Mustafa Madbouly says his government will keep tightening its preventive measures “to avoid a new wave of the pandemic,” according to the state-run MENA news agency.
Health Minister Hala Zayed is concerned people aren’t wearing face masks or observing social distancing. She calls for police to activate penalties for those not wearing masks on public transportation.
In May, the government made wearing face masks mandatory, with violators fined 4,000 pounds (around $250) by police.
The government in July allowed the reopening of mosques, cafes and restraints, and lifted the nighttime curfew. It also reopened selected tourist destinations to international charter flights.
Egypt reported more than 97,600 infections and nearly 5,300 confirmed deaths. However, the actual numbers of infections and deaths from the coronavirus, like elsewhere in the world, are likely far higher due to limited testing and reporting.
— AP
Hospital confirms death of stabbing victim
The Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva confirms the death of a man stabbed earlier today at the Segula Junction in a suspected terror attack.
He is not immediately named.
Ultra-Orthodox news outlets say the man, 39, was a member of the community and resident of Petah Tikva.
Alleged stabber named as Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46
Hebrew media reports are identifying the man who allegedly carried out the stabbing attack at the Segula Junction near Petah Tikva as Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat.
Dweikat, 46, is a resident of Rujeeb, a West Bank village south of Nablus.
Police have yet to confirm the identity of the alleged stabber.
“He is an older man, with children. He’s worked in Israel for many years. There’s absolutely no way he could do something like this — what they’re saying. He just wanted to work and live, just like the rest of us here. He has a good reputation in the village,” says Nidal al-Asmar, 25, a young Palestinian man from Rujeeb who says he knew Dweikat personally.
“It’s impossible. I don’t believe it,” al-Asmar says.
— Aaron Boxerman
Lebanese army says Israel targeted Hezbollah-linked ‘environmental group’
In the Lebanese government’s first official statement on border tensions last night, the Lebanese military claims that Israel targeted a Hezbollah-affiliated “environmental group” with rockets.
“Helicopters belonging to the Israeli enemy targeted centers of the [Hezbollah-affiliated] Green Without Borders environmental group inside Lebanese territories, by launching 3 rockets which targeted the outlying area of Ramya, and 8 missiles which landed outside the town of Aita al-Sha’ab,” the Lebanese army says.
The Lebanese army further says that Israel launched 117 flare shells and about 100 shells, some of them explosive and the rest phosphorous in the outlying areas of the towns: Mays al-Jabal, Hula, Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun inside Lebanese territory.
Some of the shells ignited fires in forests in the area, as well as causing material damage to a house and a goat shed.
Israel has long accused Green Without Borders of serving as a front for Hezbollah’s military wing. The United Nations and its peacekeeping troops in Lebanon UNIFIL have also acknowledged a connection between the two, including the fact that an attack against Israel by the terror group last September was apparently launched from a GWB site in southern Lebanon.
— Aaron Boxerman, Judah Ari Gross
Interior minister makes green building codes compulsory
Interior Minister Arye Deri signs the regulations necessary to make green building codes, introduced on a voluntary basis 15 years ago, compulsory for all building and renovations.
The regulations, whose gradual implementation will start in March, follow the recommendations of an inter-ministerial steering committee headed by the Environmental Protection Ministry, which concluded that reduced energy use could save 5.9 million tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere annually by 2030.
Israel’s homes, hotels, offices and other buildings are currently responsible for 40 percent of the country’s energy consumption.
The regulations address everything from energy, water and waste to materials and innovation.
— Sue Surkes
Stabbing victim in central Israel dies of injuries — reports
Hebrew media reports say the stabbing victim near Petah Tikva has died of his injuries.
This is not immediately confirmed by the hospital.
Army Radio says the Palestinian assailant and the Israeli victim were not acquainted. According to Channel 12, the stabbing is being investigated as a terror attack.
Ukraine PM says ban on foreigners to extend through September
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces the borders will be closed to foreigners through the end of September.
He makes the announcement at a cabinet meeting.
“Today, the government will consider closing the borders to foreign citizens almost until the end of September, of course, except for foreigners who have residence permits in Ukraine,” Shmyhal says, according to local reports.
“Unfortunately, we will have to make a decision to ban such mass events in the city of Uman. This is our responsibility, and we should not create additional huge risks for Ukrainians, and not only for them, but also for citizens of other countries,” Shmyhal says.
Greece agrees to double number of Israeli tourists to 1,200 per week
Greece will allow up to 1,200 Israelis to visit per week and lift limitations on where tourists from the Jewish state can travel in the country, the Foreign Ministry announces.
The changes, which will double the figure of 600 Israelis now allowed to enter Greece each week, are set to take effect on September 1 and will be in force until September 15, according to a ministry statement.
Travel restrictions on Israelis will also be ended, allowing tourists to visit sites across Greece. Israelis are currently confined to Athens, Crete, Thessaloniki, and Corfu.
Ukraine bans foreign nationals, thwarting Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage — reports
Hebrew media reports say Ukraine has issued a temporary ban against the entry of foreigners.
The ban will prevent the yearly mass gathering of Israeli and Jewish worshipers over Rosh Hashanah at the Uman pilgrimage site, which Israel fears could drive up coronavirus infection rates.
The reported move comes after Israel’s coronavirus czar asked Ukraine to prevent the pilgrimage.
Contradicting police, Shin Bet says suspected stabber had work permit for Israel
The Shin Bet security service denies a police claim that the suspect in the Petah Tikva stabbing was in Israel illegally.
“He had a work permit,” the security service tells The Times of Israel.
It is highly unusual for Palestinians with legal work permits to carry out attacks in Israel, having undergone significant background checks and regular screenings by Israeli security services.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas military wing confirms member died of COVID-19
Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam military wing mourns the death of a member from coronavirus, calling him “a righteous knight” of the organization.
“Rabah Hassan Shaaban Lebed, 61 years, old from the Ribat mosque in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip… died today… after being infected with the coronavirus, in order to go to his Lord after a blessed life full of giving, jihad, sacrifice and defense of al-Aqsa, all for the sake of God,” the Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigades says in a statement.
— Aaron Boxerman
Pompeo heads to UAE after talks with Bahrain leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held closed-door meetings Wednesday with Bahrain’s royal family and plans others with top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration’s push for Arab nations to recognize Israel.
Pompeo already traveled to Israel and Sudan on this trip through the Mideast, one that included him offering a recorded message in Jerusalem supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for the Republican National Convention. That speech cast aside his own advice to American diplomats to be apolitical and bulldozed a long tradition of non-partisanship by previous secretaries of state.
In Manama, Pompeo tweets that he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his son, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on Wednesday morning.
“We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” Pompeo writes.
Pompeo also says he discussed efforts to “advance greater unity among Gulf countries.” That’s as his plane flew over Qatar on its way to the United Arab Emirates, one of four Arab nations along with Bahrain now boycotting Doha over a yearslong political dispute. Typically, Bahraini and Emirati aircraft avoid Qatari airspace as they’ve closed their own airspace to Qatar Airways.
Met today with Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 26, 2020
— AP
Gaza reports first coronavirus death from community spread
Gaza health officials report the first death from COVID-19 since authorities detected community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.
The Gaza Health Ministry says the deceased was a 61-year-old man who had been put on life support and died during his transfer to a special isolation center.
Hebrew media reports identify him as a member of the Hamas terror group’s military wing.
The ministry says nine new local cases were detected Wednesday, raising the total to 15. Authorities have reported more than 100 cases and a fatality since March, but until this week they were all linked to quarantine centers for returning travelers.
— with agencies
Suspect in central Israel stabbing a Palestinian man in Israel illegally
The Israel Police say the suspected stabber in the attack outside Petah Tikva is a Palestinian man who entered Israel illegally.
“The suspect has been brought in for interrogation, and the motives [for the attack] are being investigated,” police say.
The victim, a 35-year-old Israeli man, was critically wounded in the stabbing. He was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center.
The hospital says he is being treated in its trauma ward.
— Judah Ari Gross
Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center says in a briefing.
Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts, forecasters say.
“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” says Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.
“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones says.
A Category 4 hurricane will do catastrophic damage: “Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the weather service says.
— AP
Britain backs probe into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure
Britain will back an independent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.
“We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable and the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done,” he says.
— AFP
Man critically injured in stabbing outside Petah Tikva
A man is found in critical condition after being stabbed at the Segula Junction outside Petah Tikva, medics say.
Police say a suspect has been arrested and they are investigating the circumstances of the attack to determine if it was a terror attack.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is approximately 35 years old.
Medics are performing CPR on the man as they take him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA says.
— Judah Ari Gross
comments