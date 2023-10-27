Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, October 27, 2023

Four hurt in rocket strike on Tel Aviv, video shows impact

Video shows the moment a rocket appears to hit a building in Tel Aviv, with a large fireball going up.

Four people were injured and were in light to moderate conditions.

It has a link that will sign you in.