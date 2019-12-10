Three Nigerian security staff executed in Islamist video

Jihadists in northeast Nigeria release a video showing the execution of two soldiers and a policeman.

The video, posted online late Monday by the Islamic State group (IS) propaganda agency Amaq, is made by a branch of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to IS known as the Islamic State Group in West Africa (ISWAP).

It shows three men in plain clothes kneeling in a field, introducing themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces before masked men in fatigues open fire on them shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest).

“We tell the Nigerian army that we will never spare those fighting against the people who follow Allah’s religion,” one of the executioners says in Hausa, a language widely spoken in the north of the country.

“We will attack your bases and confront you on your routes,” the militant adds, shortly before the execution.

— AFP