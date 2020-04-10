Three shipments of medical gear, experimental drugs arrive in Israel

Three shipments of medical equipment, protective gear and experimental pharmaceuticals have arrived in Israel from three separate countries, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The shipments include 2.5 tons of anesthetics from Italy, 2.4 million doses of the experimental antiviral drug chloroquine from India, and millions of items of protective equipment including masks and suits from China.

The shipments, coordinated by the procurement command center led by Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, landed at Ben Gurion airport this morning, says the PMO.

Netanyahu thanks Prime Minister Modi for approving the shipment from India.