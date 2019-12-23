Top Iranian official threatens Israel over Syria strikes

The Palestinian leadership says Israel has ignored a request to allow voting in East Jerusalem in Palestinian elections planned for sometime next year.

PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh tells a cabinet meeting in Ramallah that Israel’s apparent refusal is hampering elections.

“It is clear that the Israeli prime minister is ignoring our request. Therefore President Mahmoud Abbas will call for a meeting of the Palestinian leadership to consult on the most beneficial ways to deal with this matter,” he says.

Israel reportedly opposes East Jerusalem taking part in the vote because it sees the move as challenging its sovereignty over the area which it claims as part its capital. Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem are not allowed to vote in national Israeli elections, but do take part in the vote for the city’s municipality.

Shtayyeh also welcomes the possible opening of an ICC probe into alleged Israeli and Palestinian war crimes.

Abbas announced in September that he would hold elections sometime in early 2020. Palestinians have not held a national vote since 2006.