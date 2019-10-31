Trump calls impeachment ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in US history after House vote

US President Donald Trump reacts almost instantly to a landmark House of Representatives vote green-lighting his impeachment investigation, calling the probe the “Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

Trump’s tweet comes seconds after the lower house of Congress voted overwhelmingly, but almost entirely along party lines, to set out the rules for the process expected to lead to passing articles of impeachment.

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issues a longer statement, accusing opposition Democrats of having an “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment.”

“Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President,” she says.

