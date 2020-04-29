Trump says US closer to testing international air travelers

US President Donald Trump says his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected,” Trump says at the White House. “We will be looking into that in the very near future.”

Trump says it has not been determined yet whether the federal government or the airlines would conduct the testing. “Maybe it’s a combination of both,” he says.

Trump’s comments come during an event showcasing a loan program designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program. He says the Small Business Administration has processed more loans in 14 days than it has in the previous 14 years.

— AP