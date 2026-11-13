Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defense agreement

Turkey and Qatar have signed a mutual defense agreement on Friday, the office of President Tayyip Erdogan says, as the Turkish leader met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin ‌Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul.

“President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace,” the presidency says in a statement on X, which did not provide details on the defence accord.

The statement cites him as saying that Turkey and Qatar were working to develop and diversify their energy partnership, and that their cooperation in the defense industry would continue to grow.

“President Erdogan stated that the Mutual Defence Agreement signed today by Turkey and Qatar would add another dimension to our brotherhood,” it adds.

In August, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca, bringing together the Sunni Muslim US allies at a time of conflict across the region.

Turkey’s parliament ratified the so-called Mecca Joint Defense Agreement last week, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Saudi Arabia, which has been struggling to fend off attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers in August, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.

President @RTErdogan met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar at Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/17zjrLC92o — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) November 13, 2026