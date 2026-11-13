Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Lebanese army says ‘large quantity of weapons’ seized during raid on Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Lebanese army says it raided a weapons depot in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a known Hezbollah stronghold, “seizing a large quantity of weapons and military ammunition.”
One suspect was detained in the Msharafieh neighborhood during the “targeted security operation,” which the Lebanese Armed Forces says comes following “the monitoring and close tracking of weapons transfers and trafficking.”
An investigation has been launched by law enforcement in the country, the LAF adds.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here