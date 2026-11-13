Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Lebanese army says ‘large quantity of weapons’ seized during raid on Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:02 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Weapons captured by the Lebanese army during a raid in southern Beirut, November 13, 2026. (Lebanese Armed Forces)
Weapons captured by the Lebanese army during a raid in southern Beirut, November 13, 2026. (Lebanese Armed Forces)

The Lebanese army says it raided a weapons depot in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a known Hezbollah stronghold, “seizing a large quantity of weapons and military ammunition.”

One suspect was detained in the Msharafieh neighborhood during the “targeted security operation,” which the Lebanese Armed Forces says comes following “the monitoring and close tracking of weapons transfers and trafficking.”

An investigation has been launched by law enforcement in the country, the LAF adds.

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