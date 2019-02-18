Twin bombing kills 13 in Syria’s Idlib — monitor

Arab and Ethiopian women in Israel earn less than half of the average salary and are the most disadvantaged groups in the country’s job market, according to a survey of minorities in the labor market released today.

Overall, women’s salaries are fifty-nine percent of men’s salaries in Israel.

The annual Employment Diversity Index, put out by the Ministry of Labor, Tel Aviv University and the Equal Opportunities Commission at the Prime Minister’s Office, offers a bleak picture of employment opportunities for minorities in Israel, especially minority women.