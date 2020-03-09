Two more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing number of sick to 41

Two Israelis who recently returned from Switzerland have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Health Ministry says.

A 38-year-old man flew out on February 23 at 11 a.m. on El Al flight 347LY from Tel Aviv to Zurich, and returned on March 1 at 9:15 p.m. on El Al flight LY344 from Zurich to Tel Aviv.

A 52-year-old man departed on February 29 at 5:20 a.m. on Swiss Air Lines flight LX257 to Zurich and returned on March 2 at 10 p.m. on Swiss flight LX256.

Any Israelis who were on those flights were instructed to enter home quarantine for a period of 14 days since the date of contact with the individuals.