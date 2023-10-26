Two settlers wounded, one seriously, in West Bank clash with Palestinians

Two Israeli settlers are injured, one seriously, following a reported confrontation with Palestinians close to the West Bank settlement of Rimonim, northeast of Jerusalem.

The Hatzalah medical emergency organization says the two Israeli youths were injured when rocks were thrown at them near Rimonim Junction.

A Hatzalah paramedic says the Israelis sustained head wounds and were taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, one in serious condition and one moderately wounded.

The circumstances of the clash were not immediately clear. Recent days have seen a wave of settler attacks against Palestinians.