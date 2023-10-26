Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 21

search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, October 26, 2023

Two settlers wounded, one seriously, in West Bank clash with Palestinians

26 October 2023, 9:13 am 6 Edit

Two Israeli settlers are injured, one seriously, following a reported confrontation with Palestinians close to the West Bank settlement of Rimonim, northeast of Jerusalem.

The Hatzalah medical emergency organization says the two Israeli youths were injured when rocks were thrown at them near Rimonim Junction.

A Hatzalah paramedic says the Israelis sustained head wounds and were taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, one in serious condition and one moderately wounded.

The circumstances of the clash were not immediately clear. Recent days have seen a wave of settler attacks against Palestinians.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.