Ukraine reportedly asked Israel for NSO spyware to use against Russia, was rebuffed
A senior Israeli source tells Channel 12 that Ukraine requested cyber weaponry to use against Russia, including the NSO Group’s controversial Pegasus hacking software.
Israel immediately rejected the request, the network says, saying it has rebuffed all Ukrainian demands for weapons in recent weeks and months.
However, it is now beginning to consider supplying Ukraine with helmets and flak jackets — something that Kyiv has been begging to receive for weeks.
