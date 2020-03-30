Unemployment rate in Israel rises to 23.1 percent

Prime Minister Netanyahu gives a press conference from his official residence in Jerusalem, where he is self-isolating after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

Netanyahu says he voluntarily entered quarantine as a “personal example” to Israelis. He says the various tests to determine whether he is actually required to be isolation are ongoing.

The camera is the required distance away, “and I did my own make-up and hair, which is why it looks like this,” he says.

He says the government will approve further restrictions on Israelis movement when it meets later this evening.

“It’s true that in Israel we’re in a better situation than most other places in the world,” he says, but adds that he wants there to be a reduction in the number of new cases.

Netanyahu says there are “particular groups” in the country not adhering to emergency directives and that he therefore ordered security forces to step up enforcement in areas with a high number of violations.

“There won’t be gatherings of over two people who are not from the same nuclear family,” he announces.

Additionally, he says prayer will not be allowed in open areas and that religious events should be restricted as much as possible.

He says companies will need to reduce their workforces to 15 percent.

Netanyahu also calls on Israelis not to visit family during the Passover holiday.