US envoy leads protest over anti-Israeli ‘bigotry’ at UN council

Hundreds of black-clad mourners turn up at the funeral of a neo-Nazi figure in eastern Germany’s Chemnitz, with police out in force to ward off any violence in a city previously rocked by far-right rioting.

There is no overt display of neo-Nazi insignia by the silent, mostly male crowd lining the road leading to a cemetery for the funeral of Thomas Haller, the co-founder of a group called “HooNaRa” (Hooligans-Nazis-Racists).

But security forces are not taking any chances in the city rocked by far-right riots last August over the fatal stabbing of a German man allegedly by two asylum seekers — an Iraqi and a Syrian.

The funeral is also taking place on the day a trial opened against the 23-year-old Syrian accused in last year’s killing.

Haller had for years provided security for fourth-tier football club Chemnitzer FC.

Earlier this month, fans of the club had paid tribute to him, with the stadium’s video screen showing his picture during a minute’s silence.

— AFP