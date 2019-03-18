US envoy leads protest over anti-Israeli ‘bigotry’ at UN council

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Neo-Nazi funeral in east Germany draws hundreds of mourners
Hundreds of black-clad mourners turn up at the funeral of a neo-Nazi figure in eastern Germany’s Chemnitz, with police out in force to ward off any violence in a city previously rocked by far-right rioting.
There is no overt display of neo-Nazi insignia by the silent, mostly male crowd lining the road leading to a cemetery for the funeral of Thomas Haller, the co-founder of a group called “HooNaRa” (Hooligans-Nazis-Racists).
But security forces are not taking any chances in the city rocked by far-right riots last August over the fatal stabbing of a German man allegedly by two asylum seekers — an Iraqi and a Syrian.
The funeral is also taking place on the day a trial opened against the 23-year-old Syrian accused in last year’s killing.
Haller had for years provided security for fourth-tier football club Chemnitzer FC.
Earlier this month, fans of the club had paid tribute to him, with the stadium’s video screen showing his picture during a minute’s silence.
Trump paints possible 2020 rival Biden as ‘low I.Q.’
US President Donald Trump on Monday gives possible 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden a taste of what to expect if he does jump in the race, with a tweeted insult about his intelligence.
Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama and is seen as potentially the most heavyweight Democrat, remains on the sidelines. However on Saturday he appeared to confirm his candidacy before correcting himself in mid-sentence, as if having made a slip of the tongue.
Trump, who delights in inventing mocking nicknames and poking fun at opponents, pounced.
“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President,” Trump tweets. “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”
Biden’s surprise slip — or, as some speculated, crafty hint — came during a speech in his home state of Delaware.
“I’m told I get criticized by the new left. I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the United…,” he said, immediately correcting himself — “anybody who would run.”
Putin suggests inviting Netanyahu to Crimea for synagogue unveiling
Russian President Vladimir Putin marks the fifth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine by visiting the Black Sea peninsula, as NATO and the European Union once again strongly condemn the land grab.
During a meeting with local residents that involved religious leaders, Putin says he has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the opening of a new mosque in the region and suggests also inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit a ceremony for unveiling a new synagogue.
Jordanian MP salutes Ariel terrorist in parliament
A Jordanian lawmaker has saluted in parliament Omar Abu Laila, 18, the Palestinian suspected of killing an IDF soldier and Israeli man in a combined shooting and stabbing terror attack in the northern West Bank on Sunday.
Jordanian lawmaker Khalil Atiyeh stands before Parliament and salutes (literally) Palestinian assailant Omar Abu Laila for "killing the Jews yesterday" calling him a "hero," via @RoyaNews & @kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/AfMgowb67O
— Aaron Magid (@AaronMagid) March 18, 2019
Estonia’s Jews slam moves to include far-right in government
Estonia’s tiny Jewish community voices concern over an unprecedented move to include a far-right party in the next government of the Baltic EU state.
Outgoing center-left prime minister Juri Ratas launched coalition talks last week with the far-right EKRE party after its support surged in a recent general election.
The move by Ratas, which has been roundly criticized even from within his own party, is aimed at preventing the winning liberal Reform from forming a government.
EKRE leader Mart Helme has publicly expressed xenophobic, sexist and homophobic views, and the members of his party have included people convicted of violent crimes and Nazi sympathizers.
“Many statements of this party (EKRE) are antagonistic toward national minorities and aim at dividing society into insiders and outsiders. This can only cause frustration and regret,” the Jewish Community of Estonia says in a statement.
The community also deplores as “unacceptable” a rare incident of anti-Semitism against Estonia’s chief Rabbi Shmuel Kot, who was verbally assaulted on Saturday in central Tallinn as he was on his way to the synagogue with his children.
Police on Monday detained a 27-year-old man for hurling racial abuse at Kot.
US envoy leads protest over anti-Israeli ‘bigotry’ at UN council
In Geneva, the US ambassador to Germany leads protests outside the UN over what he terms the “bigotry” faced by Israel at the Human Rights Council, as nations weigh condemnations of the Jewish state.
Several hundred people join the protests which are largely focused on the council’s so-called Agenda Item 7, a fixture on the council’s schedule exclusively devoted to resolutions condemning Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.
Israel is the only country with a dedicated agenda item, which is one of the main factors that prompted the United States to leave the rights council last year.
“This is not just a form of bigotry. It is a sign of intellectual and moral decay,” US envoy Richard Grenell tells the crowd.
“Like a drug-addiction, anti-Semitism is both a disease and a source of comfort” for states that habitually condemn Israel at the UN, says Grenell, who stirred controversy in Germany last year over his stated ambition to promote conservatives throughout Europe.
The protests were organized by the Geneva-based NGO UN Watch, which seeks to flag alleged anti-Israel bias within the UN, among other issues.
URWP seeks list reshuffle after Otzma Yehudit’s Ben Ari disqualified
The Union of Right-Wing Parties sends an urgent letter to the Central Elections Committee, asking the panel to approve changes to its party list after Otzma Yehudit’s Michael Ben Ari — who was to be no. 5 on the alliance’s slate — was disqualified from running by the High Court of Justice.
In its appeal, the party asks that Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben Gvir be allowed to fill Ben Ari’s spot. Ben Gvir is listed 8th on the list. The deadline to finalize the slates has passed.
Justices say panel will reconsider donations to PM for legal fees
In a victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Supreme Court justices have decided that a state panel will reconvene to discuss the premier’s bid to have his relatives and associates cover his legal fees in the three corruption cases against him.
In December, State Comptroller Yosef Shapira’s office denied Netanyahu’s request for businessman Nathan Milikowsky, who is based in the US, and American millionaire Spencer Partrich to cover his legal fees.
In its decision, the Comptroller’s Permits Committee said it was inappropriate for non-Israeli benefactors to pay for the legal defense in a criminal case relating to receiving funds from wealthy benefactors.
The committee also said Netanyahu’s request failed to answer “basic questions,” including the amounts he was seeking from the donors, how much had already been contributed, and to which cases the money would be designated.
If the panel rules against him, the prime minister may be forced to return as much as $300,000.
Reporter who broke Gantz phone story denies PM behind leak
Channel 12’s Amit Segal, who broke the story on the alleged Iranian hacking of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s phone, denies he received the information from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid accusations the premier leaked the report to damage his political rival.
“Making an exception due to all sort of false conspiracy theories, I am writing here explicitly what I’ve already hinted on Friday: The source of the story on Benny Gantz is not the prime minister, his associates, or anyone around him,” writes Segal on Twitter.
He also accuses critics who are calling for an investigation into the leak — which include a former Mossad chief and Blue and White — of being “hypocritical,” noting the information was cleared for publication by the military censor.
Utrecht shooting death toll rises to 3, mayor says
The mayor of Utrecht raises the death toll in the shooting to three, according to AFP.
Dutch PM doesn’t rule out terrorism as motive in Utrecht attack
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that the Netherlands has been hit by an attack in Utrecht and that terrorism isn’t excluded, after one person was killed in a tram shooting along with an unknown number of wounded.
Rutte says that “our nation was hit by an attack in Utrecht. It is clear there were shots on tram passengers in Utrecht, that there are wounded,” without specifying how many. He said that “a terror motive is not excluded.”
Rutte says that throughout the nation, “there is a mix of disbelief and disgust.”
He says “if it is terror attack then we have only one answer: our nation, democracy must be stronger than fanaticism and violence.”
Dutch authorities have named a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting.
US Supreme Court won’t intervene in synagogue dispute
The Supreme Court is declining to intervene in a fight over the control of a historic Rhode Island synagogue and its Torah scroll adornments worth millions.
The justices’ decision Monday not to take up the case means that a lower court ruling that a New York synagogue owns Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, stays in place.
Congregation Jeshuat Israel has worshiped at Touro Synagogue since the late 1800s. It wanted control of the synagogue and the ability to sell one of its two sets of Colonial-era Torah scroll bells, called rimonim. It wanted to sell the set to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston for $7.4 million.
An appeals court found that Manhattan’s Congregation Shearith Israel, which objected to the sale, owns the Touro property including the rimonim.
— AP
Dutch police say suspect in Utrecht shooting a 37-year-old Turk
Dutch police release a picture of a Turkish-born man they are hunting over a shooting on a tram in Utrecht on Monday that left one dead and several injured.
“The police are asking you to look out for 37-year-old Gokman Tanis (born in Turkey) in connection with the incident this morning,” Utrecht police say on Twitter, adding: “Do not approach him.”
De politie vraagt u uit te kijken naar de 37-jarige Gökman Tanis (geboren in Turkije) in verband met het incident vanmorgen aan het #24oktoberplein in Utrecht.
Benader hem niet zelf maar bel direct de opsporingstiplijn 0800-6070 pic.twitter.com/QZ88s3Wl0k
— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019
‘We will miss you a lot,’ say kids of slain rabbi at funeral
A funeral officiant holds up his phone to play messages recorded in advance by Ettinger’s younger children.
“Dad, every two weeks you would take us on trips in the nature. We’d learn about the plants and the flowers.”
“I liked joining you on Friday shopping trips in the Tel Aviv market.”
“Every day when you returned from work, you made sure to take aside one of us for a conversation or a Torah lesson.”
“You were on your way home and you went back in order to save lives.”
“We will miss you a lot.”
Shooting in Utrecht was at ‘several locations’ — Dutch anti-terror chief
Gunfire erupted at several locations in the city of Utrecht on Monday, the Dutch national counter-terrorism chief says after an incident on a tram left one dead and several injured.
“Shooting took place this morning at several locations in Utrecht,” Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg tells a news conference in The Hague. “A major police operation is under way to arrest the gunman.”
— AFP
Ettinger remembered as a ‘hero and a fighter’ by community
Rabbi Avraham Schiller, the rabbi of Eli, praises Ettinger as a “hero and a fighter” in his eulogy, referring to his final actions when he opened fire at the terrorist.
“In your heroism you became an emissary for the entire nation of Israel. Everyone will learn from your actions, both civilians and soldiers,” he says.
Schiller also praises Ettinger’s founding of a yeshiva in Tel Aviv and mournfully laments that his wife Tamar will be raising their 12 children alone.
— Jacob Magid
At funeral, Bennett lauds victim for confronting terrorist in his last moments
Education Minister Naftali Bennett eulogizes Ettinger at his funeral.
“Your father was a hero in his life and a hero in his death,” he says, also praising the Jewish educator and rabbi who worked in south Tel Aviv.
“In his death, he didn’t do what most people would have in that situation. He didn’t run away, but strove to confront the terrorist. He fired bullets at the murderer and paid for it with his life,” says Bennett.
“Dear children you can be proud of such a father,” continues Bennett. “He changed the reality in Tel Aviv. Sheffy Paz, a south Tel Aviv activist, told me earlier about how much Torah Rabbi Achiad spread in Tel Aviv. Who will do that from here on out?”
— Jacob Magid
Settlers set up makeshift study hall at site of Ariel attack
Israelis set up a makeshift study hall at the Ariel Junction in memory of Gal Keidan and Achiad Ettinger, who were killed in a terror attack at the site yesterday.
The settler youths tell The Times of Israel that they will maintain 24/7 presence at the study hall for the time being. The building is being guarded by Border Police stationed at the junction.
— Jacob Magid
Some 1,000 mourners gather to bury terror victim Ettinger
Some 1,000 mourners are gathering at the funeral of Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a 47-year-old father of 12 who was killed in a terror attack yesterday in the northern West Bank.
The burial is being held at the Segula cemetery in the central Israel city of Petah Tikva.
— Jacob Magid
Tehran aims to sue US individuals over sanctions
Tehran is preparing a lawsuit in Iran against US individuals involved with economic sanctions imposed by Washington, President Hassan Rouhani says Monday.
Rouhani says the presidency’s legal affairs office as well as the justice and foreign ministers have been tasked with “drawing up a lawsuit against all those within America involved with designing and executing these sanctions.”
The case would be lodged in a “competent court inside Iran,” he says, quoted by state television.
Speaking after the last cabinet meeting of Iran’s calendar year which ends on March 20, Rouhani condemns the sanctions as a “crime against humanity” that was hitting ordinary Iranians.
“The world should know that what America has done was not against the Iranian state, it was not against Iran’s nuclear program, it was against the wellbeing of the Iranian people,” he says.
Rouhani says the sanctions targeted “the normal life of the people… the food supply… the medical supply of the people.”
— AFP
Former Mossad chief says leak of Gantz’s hacked phone must be probed
Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo says the leak to the media that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s phone was allegedly hacked by Iran is “grave” and must be investigated.
“The leak of this incident during an election campaign is grave,” he says. “In my view, it’s an attack on the democratic process.”
Dutch military police boost security at airports, key buildings
The Netherlands has boosted security at airports and other key buildings after a shooting on a tram on Monday in which one person was killed and several were wounded, Dutch military police say.
“In connection with the situation in Utrecht, the Royal Military Police is on high alert at the airports and at other vital buildings in The Netherlands,” the force say on Twitter.
— AFP
Utrecht terror alert raised to highest level after shooting
The Dutch anti-terror coordinator raises the threat alert to its highest level around the central Dutch town of Utrecht following a shooting incident on a tram in the city, with the shooter still on the run.
Anti-terror coordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg says in a statement that the “threat level has gone to 5, exclusively for the Utrecht province,” referring to the highest level.
“The culprit is still on the run. A terror motive cannot be excluded,” he says in a Twitter message. He calls on citizens to closely follow the indications of the local police.
Dutch police say they are looking for a least one person who might have fled by car.
Spokesman Bernhard Jens does not exclude more people might be involved.
“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Jens says.
— AP
US envoy blasts Abbas for ‘deafening silence’ over Ariel attack
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is criticizing PA President Mahmoud Abbas for failing to condemn the terror attack at the Ariel Junction on Sunday.
“Heartbroken by the murder of Sergeant Gal Keidan & Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. Praying for Alexander Dvorsky. Hamas, as usual, is celebrating & Abu Mazen [Abbas], who properly joined with all civilized people in condemning the terrorist attack in Christchurch, is now deafening in his silence,” tweets Friedman.
Heartbroken by the murder of Sergeant Gal Keidan & Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. Praying for Alexander Dvorsky. Hamas, as usual, is celebrating & Abu Mazen, who properly joined with all civilized people in condemning the terrorist attack in Christchurch, is now deafening in his silence.
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) March 18, 2019
“Israelis attacking Palestinians are condemned, prosecuted and incarcerated by the Israeli government. Palestinians attacking Israelis are celebrated, compensated and venerated by the PA leadership and/or Hamas. And there lies the problem.”
Israelis attacking Palestinians are condemned, prosecuted and incarcerated by the Israeli government. Palestinians attacking Israelis are celebrated, compensated and venerated by the PA leadership and/or Hamas. And there lies the problem.
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) March 18, 2019
Netanyahu says forces in ‘close pursuit’ of Ariel terrorist
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, visits the site of a terror attack on Sunday in which an IDF soldier and a civilian were killed.
“We know the identity of the attacker,” says Netanyahu. “The IDF, Shin Bet, and security forces are in close pursuit. We know where he lives, we have located his family. I have instructed [forces] to begin demolishing his home, and the preparations have already begun.”
Netanyahu sends condolences to the families of Sgt. Gal Keidan, 19, and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, 47, who were slain in the combined stabbing and shooting attack.
“These are two people that I’ve heard were wonderful,” says Netanyahu. “Our hearts are with them, the heart of the people is with the family.”
The prime minister also hails construction in the area of some 840 units, which were approved two years ago, saying building in the West Bank was Israel’s response to terrorism.
