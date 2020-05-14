The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Pompeo didn’t fly halfway around world to talk annexation, US officials say
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not fly “halfway around the world to talk about annexation,” senior US officials say.
The officials, speaking anonymously during a State Department briefing, says the issue was not “the top line in Pompeo’s talks” and the new government “has various strands… it’s going to take them a while to come together with what they’re going to do.”
They say the talks focused on other “major priorities” including the Iranian threat, which is “actually severe and getting worse on some fronts,” the coronavirus crisis and “how we can cooperate on the things we can do regionally together.”
Another central topic was and Washington’s concerns over Israel’s relationship with China. “The Secretary doesn’t have a problem with people having relationships with China but… COVID sort of highlights the dangers of dealing with states that are not transparent, that don’t have fair trade practices.”
The officials say China’s strategic investment around the world is a major issue of concern. “There is no such thing as a privately owned, independent company in China,” he notes.
Orly Levy-Abekasis signs coalition deal with Likud, will be made minister
Gesher’s Orly Levy-Abekasis signs a coalition deal with the Likud party, cementing her position in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc in the new government.
Levy-Abekasis will have a new portfolio created for her and will serve as the “Social Strengthening and Advancement Minister.”
That is not the official English name, mind you, which we don’t yet have, but a loose translation of the original Hebrew.
US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.
Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in his prepared testimony posted on the House committee website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”
— AP
