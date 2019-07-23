US peace plan won’t be based on international consensus, says envoy

Mohammed Saud, the Saudi blogger and activist who was attacked yesterday by Palestinians during a visit to Jerusalem’s Old City, sang a Hebrew song by famed poet Leah Goldberg during his meeting earlier today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

That’s according to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson for the Arabic media, Hassan Caabia, who spoke to The Times of Israel.

The delegation of six Arab journalists and bloggers currently touring Israel also had an hour-long meeting with Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Caabia says.

“He took it somewhat harshly, but he understood that this is the real face of the Palestinians,” Caabia says, referring to insults and attacks Saud was subjected to Monday as he toured the Temple Mount.

“It was barbaric and brazen; the Palestinians think [the Temple Mount] is only theirs, and doesn’t belong to the Israelis. I strongly condemn this event. I regret this event against this activist. This young man came here to promote peace between the nations. Israel gave him a warm welcome, but the Palestinians wanted to humiliate him.”

— Raphael Ahren