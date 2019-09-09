US pulled top spy from Russia due to fear Trump would leak info on him — report

The United States in 2017 successfully pulled one of its top spies inside the Russian government from the country, after US intelligence officials were alarmed by President Donald Trump discussing highly classified information on a secret Israeli mission in Syria with Russian officials, CNN reports, citing multiple Trump administration officials.

The report says the then-CIA director told other officials that too much information was being shared by Trump regarding the covert source. The spy was extracted in a complex mission after it was determined he was in danger.

That was done after Trump in May 2017 met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office.

A Vanity Fair report from November of that year said during the meeting, Trump discussed details of a daring top-secret mission into northern Syria by Israel’s Mossad spy agency and elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit to prevent Islamic State attacks, sticking a dagger into the robust Israeli-American intelligence-sharing apparatus.

Though Trump didn’t reveal information on the US asset in Moscow, intelligence officials decided to pull him out, in part out of fear that Trump would reveal details on that as well, CNN says.