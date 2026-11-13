Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

US Treasury chief Bessent blames Lutnick’s Commerce Dept. for failure in Nvidia scandal

By AFP Today, 6:20 pm
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US President Donald Trump, from right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump, from right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames the Commerce Department for failing to blacklist Megaspeed, the Singapore company at the center of a scandal that prompted Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to resign.

Speaking on CNBC, Bessent says Treasury, the Defense Department, the US Trade Representative’s office and the State Department had backed adding Megaspeed to Washington’s trade blacklist, “for months.”

“But Commerce has the pen,” Bessent says. “You will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

He says he is “frustrated” because US President Donald Trump “made it very clear that China should not receive any Nvidia chips above H100s.”

“Any leakage is very frustrating because it hurts our great companies, and in the AI race gives the Chinese an advantage,” he says.

The remarks are a rare public rebuke of one cabinet department by another. Commerce is led by Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Megaspeed is suspected of helping Chinese firms get around US export controls by buying Nvidia chips for its data centers in Southeast Asia and routing them to China.

The company reportedly traded more than $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years.

Its former director Alice Huang was this week identified in US media as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset who had a relationship with Jensen Huang. The two are not related. Beijing has denied the spying allegations.

Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a November 8 letter to Nvidia employees that did not name the woman involved and resigned his position on Thursday.

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