US warns of ‘swift response’ to any threats against Guaido

The heads of the centrist Blue and White Party bash Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for speaking too publicly about Israel’s military operations against Iranian forces in Syria.

“Security is about action, not chatter,” says former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon, speaking from a hill on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian town of Quneitra.

Yair Lapid, number two on the party’s list, says this security cabinet is the “leakiest” in Israel’s history, with information from supposedly secret discussions being consistently passed to journalists.

At the press conference, party leader and former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz vows that his government would carry out the country’s military policies “through proper work channels, not through television channels.”

Gantz notes that of the four heads of the party, three are former IDF chiefs of staff — he, Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi — and two — Ya’alon and Lapid — were former ministers.

“Between us, we have 117 years of experience,” Gantz says.

Lapid says a Blue and White government would never return the Golan Heights to Syria and would continue pushing the United States and the international community to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War.

“The Golan Heights is under Israeli sovereignty and it will remain under Israeli sovereignty,” he says.

