Virus czar apologizes for criticism of top ultra-Orthodox rabbi

Virus czar Ronni Gamzu apologizes for his comments against prominent ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky.

Kanievsky was reported to tell ultra-Orthodox students not to get tested for the coronavirus, prompting a rebuke from Gamzu who warned he was endangering public health.

Haredi magazine Mishpacha later reported that the rabbi was not referring to a blanket policy, but rather was speaking of specific circumstances regarding students who had been tested two weeks prior and who had since maintained isolated study “capsules.” However there were conflicting reports on the matter, with multiple media outlets, including Channel 12 and Walla news, citing officials close to the rabbi as confirming his rejection of tests without providing caveats.

Gamzu tells Channel 12: “I regret the misunderstanding as a result of the biased publication of the remarks of Rabbi Kanievsky, who I respect and admire, and take back what I said.”

“I checked it and it seems Rabbi Kanievsky never gave an instruction not to get checked, but was rather a decision that was based on the opinion of several rabbis for specific cases of yeshiva students in closed capsules who had already taken coronavirus tests, in accordance with policies that were set in advance,” he says.

Gamzu’s comments against Kanievsky sparked a wave of criticism among Haredim, along with calls for his resignation.