WATCH: Netanyahu and Pompeo address media before closed-door meeting

The Israel Defense Forces responds to reports that a Palestinian teenager was shot dead during clashes with soldiers overnight in the al-Fawar refugee camp, saying riots broke out during an arrest raid requiring troops to use live fire as well as less lethal riot dispersal weapons.

The military says a soldier was lightly wounded by a rock thrown at him.

“A violent disturbance developed in which terrorists threw stones and boulders, Molotov cocktails and explosives. Gunshots were also heard in the area,” the IDF says.

“The soldiers responded with riot dispersal equipment and with live fire.”

The military says it is aware of “claims of a Palestinian being killed and a number of Palestinians being injured.”

— Judah Ari Gross