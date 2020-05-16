Yamina denies resumption of talks with Likud on joining government

The Yamina party denies it has once again resumed talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud on joining the government, after being left out of the new coalition.

“Complete fake news,” the national-religious party says in a statement.

The party is responding to a Channel 20 report saying Yamina would join the government if it receives two ministries and MK Ayelet Shaked is appointed Israel’s ambassador to London.

In an earlier interview with Channel 13 news, Shaked said there were currently no talks with Likud and accused Netanyahu of trying to break up Yamina as he did Blue and White.