The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Yamina MK Smotrich: We must close our synagogues, even on Yom Kippur
Bezalel Smotrich of the national religious Yamina party urges religious communities to preempt the government decision and resolve to only hold outdoor prayer services on Yom Kippur.
“The religious public must lead and not be dragged. With all the difficulty, we must close the synagogues and pray in the open air. Even on Yom Kippur,” he tweets.
New restrictions said to ban prayer services outdoors, too
The Kan public broadcaster is reporting that the new restrictions will limit protests, shutter synagogues and only allow essential businesses to carry on working.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri leaves a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in anger after learning that the plan includes a ban on outdoor prayer services during the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday, reports Kan.
“I am ashamed that this is your approach, to prevent prayer,” Deri is quoted saying.
This is not confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.
Gantz says he’ll back restrictions on protests and prayers
Defense Minister Benny Gantz announces he will back restrictions on public protests and prayers, apparently despite the objections of some ministers from his centrist Blue and White party.
“In a democracy the right to demonstrate and protest is sacred. The demand of those who seek to pray as the Jewish people have practiced for thousands of years is also sacred and just. The demand of those who want to earn a decent living, return to work and take care of their children is also real and just. But no less important, certainly in national emergencies, is the right to health and security.” Gantz says.
“Today, the coronavirus cabinet will present outlines to limit prayers and demonstrations made by professionals in the police, the Health Ministry and legal advisers to the government. We will back their decision,” Gantz says.
Netanyahu seeks to lock down country; reports say airport could be shuttered
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask the coronavirus cabinet to swiftly approve a full lockdown of the country, effective immediately, his office says.
The move would “significantly and immediately tighten the rules” and “close swaths of the economy,” a statement says, without elaborating on the specific steps.
According to Hebrew media reports, the government is considering closing down Ben Gurion Airport as part of the effort to drive down infection rates, which yesterday climbed to nearly 7,000.
Under the proposal, Ben Gurion Airport would be closed from after Yom Kippur until the middle of the Sukkot holiday, the Kan public broadcaster says. Yom Kippur ends September 28 and the weeklong Sukkot holiday begins on October 2.
The coronavirus cabinet is meeting at 2 p.m.
