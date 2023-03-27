‘You’re whores’: Pro-overhaul protesters berate demonstrators against government plan

As pro-judicial shakeup protesters are planned to arrive at Jerusalem’s Sacher Park within the hour, anti-overhaul protesters march by the park, with some sitting there to claim space.

Nearly a hundred pro-reform protesters are gathering to counter-protest, chanting “the people want a judicial reform.”

Among them are some young men who yell at the anti-overhaul protesters: “You’re whores, what kind of equality of rights are you talking about, leftist whores!”

“We’ll fuck you up,” they shout.

Protesters in favor of the government’s judicial overhaul heckle anti-shakeup demonstrators as “leftist whores.” “Get brain cancer,” another says to a female protester who asked why she is a “whore” pic.twitter.com/DqqMp7nnSn — Carrie Keller-Lynn (@cjkeller8) March 27, 2023