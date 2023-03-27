Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

‘You’re whores’: Pro-overhaul protesters berate demonstrators against government plan

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 5:39 pm Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

Protesters supporting the government's judicial overhaul at Sacher Park in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (Carrie Keller-Lynn/Times of Israel)
As pro-judicial shakeup protesters are planned to arrive at Jerusalem’s Sacher Park within the hour, anti-overhaul protesters march by the park, with some sitting there to claim space.

Nearly a hundred pro-reform protesters are gathering to counter-protest, chanting “the people want a judicial reform.”

Among them are some young men who yell at the anti-overhaul protesters: “You’re whores, what kind of equality of rights are you talking about, leftist whores!”

“We’ll fuck you up,” they shout.

Protesters against the government’s judicial overhaul march near Sacher Park in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (Carrie Keller-Lynn/Times of Israel)

