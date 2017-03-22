London Bridge stabbing is latest in string of UK terror attacks in recent years
search
home page

London Bridge stabbing is latest in string of UK terror attacks in recent years

Britain has been struck by a series of attacks over past decade and a half, many of them claimed by jihadists

By AFP Today, 10:15 pm 0 Edit
Mounted police patrol along Cannon Street in central London, on November 29, 2019. (Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Mounted police patrol along Cannon Street in central London, on November 29, 2019. (Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Britain has been struck by a string of attacks in recent years, many claimed by jihadists. Here is a recap of major attacks since 2005.

November 29, 2019: London Bridge

Two people are killed and others injured on London Bridge in the heart of the capital, in what officials said was a terrorist incident. Police shoot and kill the attacker.

Police gather near The Monument in central London, on November 29, 2019, after a stabbing attack on London Bridge (Ben STANSALL / AFP)

September 15, 2017: Tube bomb

A bomb partially explodes on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station in southwest London during the morning rush hour. It leaves 30 people injured.

An 18-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker, Ahmed Hassan, believed to have trained with the Islamic State group in Iraq is later given a life sentence.

The judge says it was an attempt to kill as many members of the public as possible.

Members of the emergency services are seen outside Parsons Green Underground station in London on September 15, 2017, following a bombing attack on a subway train at the station. (AFP Photo/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

June 19, 2017: Mosque attack

A van plows into people leaving late-night prayers at a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London, killing one man and injuring 11 others.

The driver, 47-year-old Darren Osborne, is later given a life sentence for murder. He says he was seeking revenge for Islamist terror attacks and a child sex scandal.

Police guard a street in the Finsbury Park area of north London after a believed terror attack against Muslim worshipers at a mosque, June 19, 2017. (AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

June 3, 2017: London Bridge attack

Three men wearing fake suicide vests mow down pedestrians with a van at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge before getting out to stab people. They are killed by police.

Eight people are killed and about 50 are hurt. The Islamic State group claims responsibility.

In this image taken from video footage, people run from the scene of attack, alongside a man strolling holding a pint of beer, right, in London on June 3, 2017. (Sky News via AP)

May 22, 2017: Manchester Arena bombing

A suicide bomber blows himself up outside a pop concert by teen idol Ariana Grande in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring 116. Seven of the victims are under the age of 18.

The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester-born university drop-out of Libyan origin, and claimed by the Islamic State group.

Police officers stand on duty on a cordoned-off road in the Fallowfield neighborhood of Manchester on May 23, 2017, as they search a nearby residential property following the May 22 deadly terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. (AFP Photo/Oli Scarff)

March 22, 2017: Westminster Bridge attack

Five people are killed and more than 50 wounded when a man rams his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament and then stabbing a police officer to death.

The attacker, 52-year-old British Muslim convert Khalid Mahmood, is shot dead by police. Investigators describe it as a lone-wolf attack and “Islamist related terrorism.”

Passersby care for a victim of a terror attack outside British Parliament in London on March 22, 2017. (Screen capture/YouTube)

2013: British soldier slain

British soldier Lee Rigby, 25, is hacked to death in May by two Britons of Nigerian descent whom witnesses say shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) before being injured and arrested.

Michael Adebolajo, 29, is later sentenced to life in prison for the murder while Michael Adebowale, 22, receives a minimum of 45 years behind bars.

This undated image released Thursday, May 23, 2013, by the British Ministry of Defense, shows Lee Rigby, who was identified by the MOD as the serving member of the armed forces who was attacked and killed by two men in the Woolwich area of London (photo credit: AP/MOD)

2007: Glasgow Airport attack

Two men in a burning vehicle ram into the main terminal of Glasgow Airport in Scotland in June.

An Indian man driving the car suffers serious burns and later dies. The passenger, Iraqi doctor Bilal Abdulla, 29, is jailed in December for at least 32 years for plotting to murder hundreds of people.

A general view of the damage to the outside of the Terminal building at Glasgow International Airport onJuly 2, 2007. (AP/Scott Heppell)

2005: London transport hit

On July 7 four British suicide bombers inspired by Al-Qaeda attack London’s Underground network and a bus during rush hour, killing 52 people, as well as themselves, and wounding 700.

It is the deadliest attack on British soil since 1988 when an airliner blew up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing 270 people.

An injured man is helped away from the scene of a bus bombing in this image taken from amateur video shot in London on July 7, 2005. (AP/APTN)
read more:
comments