London Bridge stabbing is latest in string of UK terror attacks in recent years

Britain has been struck by a string of attacks in recent years, many claimed by jihadists. Here is a recap of major attacks since 2005.

November 29, 2019: London Bridge

Two people are killed and others injured on London Bridge in the heart of the capital, in what officials said was a terrorist incident. Police shoot and kill the attacker.

September 15, 2017: Tube bomb

A bomb partially explodes on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station in southwest London during the morning rush hour. It leaves 30 people injured.

An 18-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker, Ahmed Hassan, believed to have trained with the Islamic State group in Iraq is later given a life sentence.

The judge says it was an attempt to kill as many members of the public as possible.

June 19, 2017: Mosque attack

A van plows into people leaving late-night prayers at a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London, killing one man and injuring 11 others.

The driver, 47-year-old Darren Osborne, is later given a life sentence for murder. He says he was seeking revenge for Islamist terror attacks and a child sex scandal.

June 3, 2017: London Bridge attack

Three men wearing fake suicide vests mow down pedestrians with a van at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge before getting out to stab people. They are killed by police.

Eight people are killed and about 50 are hurt. The Islamic State group claims responsibility.

May 22, 2017: Manchester Arena bombing

A suicide bomber blows himself up outside a pop concert by teen idol Ariana Grande in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring 116. Seven of the victims are under the age of 18.

The attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester-born university drop-out of Libyan origin, and claimed by the Islamic State group.

March 22, 2017: Westminster Bridge attack

Five people are killed and more than 50 wounded when a man rams his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament and then stabbing a police officer to death.

The attacker, 52-year-old British Muslim convert Khalid Mahmood, is shot dead by police. Investigators describe it as a lone-wolf attack and “Islamist related terrorism.”

2013: British soldier slain

British soldier Lee Rigby, 25, is hacked to death in May by two Britons of Nigerian descent whom witnesses say shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) before being injured and arrested.

Michael Adebolajo, 29, is later sentenced to life in prison for the murder while Michael Adebowale, 22, receives a minimum of 45 years behind bars.

2007: Glasgow Airport attack

Two men in a burning vehicle ram into the main terminal of Glasgow Airport in Scotland in June.

An Indian man driving the car suffers serious burns and later dies. The passenger, Iraqi doctor Bilal Abdulla, 29, is jailed in December for at least 32 years for plotting to murder hundreds of people.

2005: London transport hit

On July 7 four British suicide bombers inspired by Al-Qaeda attack London’s Underground network and a bus during rush hour, killing 52 people, as well as themselves, and wounding 700.

It is the deadliest attack on British soil since 1988 when an airliner blew up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing 270 people.