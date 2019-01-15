Man, 93, dies in apartment fire near Tel Aviv

A man, 93, died and a woman in her 80s suffered non-life threatening injuries in a fire that broke out in a residential building in the coastal city of Bat Yam Tuesday.

In a separate incident Tuesday morning, a woman in her 70s was killed after being hit by a truck.

It was not initially clear what caused the fire in the two-story building on Balfour Street in Bat Yam, a working class city south of Tel Aviv.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Firefighters who extinguished the blaze found the man inside unconscious, with no vital signs and suffering from severe burns, the Magen David Adom paramedic service said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Another woman who had been in the apartment suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was described as moderate.

The fire came as temperatures were expected to dip as a severe winter storm blows into the region this week.

In the northern city of Afula a woman was killed after being hit by a commercial truck

First responders declared the woman dead at the scene.

Police opened an investigation into the crash.