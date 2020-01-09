Man acquitted in Buckingham Palace sword attack on trial for new terror plans

An Uber driver who was acquitted of terror charges after attacking policemen with a sword outside of Buckingham Palace while shouting “Allahu Akbar” is back in court after telling undercover officers about his plans to carry out new attacks, British media reported on Thursday.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was found not guilty of terrorism by a London jury in 2018, following an attack in which two unarmed officers suffered cuts to their hands when they tried to disarm him near the monarch’s famous London residence in August 2017.

During his trial, Chowdhury, 28, prosecutors stated that he supported terrorism by the Islamic State group, and had sent a suicide note to his sister “expressing hate of the queen and her soldiers.” However, Chowdhury from the town of Luton, north of London, told jurors he only wanted to be killed by police and had no intention to hurt anyone himself.

However, Chowdhury found himself facing new charges on Thursday over allegations that he was planning terror attacks against the city’s pride parade, wax museum Madame Tussauds and a tour bus.

According to The Guardian, Chowdhury informed three undercover policemen of his plans over the course of the past year, telling them, in the words of British prosecutor Duncan Atkinson, “of his devotion to the cause of violent Islamic extremism” and discussing “various potential targets.”

“The object was to unleash death and suffering on non-Muslim members of the public who happened to be present, using a firearm, sword and even a van as part of an attack,” Atkinson said, adding that Chowdhury was “indeed trying to carry out a terrorist attack in 2017 and that he had deceived the earlier jury that acquitted him of it.”

“He told them of his training regime, and sought to involve them in his firearms-related training. He told them of what he was wanting and planning to do, and sought to involve them in the carrying out of one or more terrorist attacks.”

He also complained to the undercover officers about “thousands of homos marching through London waving their flags,” stating that “these gays are 100 per cent halal targets for jihadists,” The Independent reported.

Chowdhury’s sister Sneha was also charged for failing to report his plans, the paper stated, citing recordings of their conversations in which Chowdhury told her that he “needed to practice decapitation techniques” and that he was “doing another attack.”

“I’m serious bro it’s about time now,” he said.

The Daily Mail tabloid published a drawing made by Chowdhury which appeared to show a man carrying out a shooting attack outside UK government headquarters at 10 Downing Street.