Man detained for allegedly drugging, sexually abusing, shaving heads of women

Police arrested a 43-year-old Bnei Brak resident Thursday suspected of leading women to Tel Aviv apartments, drugging them, sexually abusing them and shaving their heads while they were unconscious.

Hebrew media identified the suspect as Abraham Perlmutter, saying he will be indicted in the coming days.

Some of his alleged victims were homeless women living in the area of south Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station, where the suspect rented an apartment, according to the police statement, which described his abuse of women as “systematic.”

“He bragged about his actions — said in the interrogation that he saw he could give them drugs and get sexual satisfaction in return,” Chief Inspector David Haimov told Walla. “His [female] partner was interrogated, was aware of some of the deeds and is also a suspect.”

Haimov told the Walla news site that 10 victims, aged 21 to 40, came to police with their accounts.

“There are still so many victims out there who didn’t want to testify,” he said, adding that their attacker had carried out “sexual acts and perversions that are difficult to describe.”

The suspect’s remand has been extended repeatedly since he was arrested on July 9, police said. On Thursday, the public prosecutor initiated an indictment procedure against him.

According to the police, the investigation began several weeks ago after welfare workers alerted law enforcement that homeless women near the Central Bus Station were being abused.

Welfare authorities became aware of the abuse after Perlmutter’s phone was stolen, Ynet reported. According to the news site, the thief showed two women disturbing footage of them that he had found on the phone. The women, who had been unaware of the abuse, informed welfare services of what had happened.

Tel Aviv hosts Israel’s largest homeless population, though the precise number is unclear. The partially abandoned Central Bus Station, located in an impoverished part of the city, is frequently visited by welfare service workers due to its high concentrations of homelessness and drug use.