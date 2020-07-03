Israeli drowns after rescuing woman and her 3 kids from lake in south

A man drowned Friday after rescuing a woman and her three children after they got into trouble while swimming in a lake in southern Israel, medics said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the man, in his 40s, was found after a short search with no signs of life near Zikim beach, south of Ashkelon.

There was no immediate information on his identity.

Before going missing in the water, the man helped rescue a woman and her three kids from drowning. MDA gave their ages as 40, 14, 10 and 7.

They were in a good condition.

״While [giving] medical treatment to the four… citizens told us that the man who saved them was missing and didn’t come out of the water,” a MDA paramedic was quoted saying in a statement.

“Sadly, he was found unconscious in the water and after he was rescued there was nothing left to us but to pronounce his death,” the medic said.