Man impaled by metal rods in fall from building in Abu Ghosh

A man was seriously wounded after being impaled by metal rods in a fall from a building in Abu Ghosh on Friday, rescue workers said.

A special firefighters rescue unit arrived on the scene to try to extricate the man. Three teams working together with medical officials managed to get him out by cutting the bars with tools.

He was sent to a nearby hospital in serious condition, unconscious and on a ventilator, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

Some reports identified him as a worker at the building and said he fell from a height of 4 meters (13 feet).

אבו גוש: בן 50 נפל במהלך עבודות יציקה וננעצו בראשו שיפודי ברזל – מצבו קשה https://t.co/FH1I5FYWfm pic.twitter.com/rvpfkxxB4S — חדשות כל העולם (@Itamarcohen16) February 14, 2020

Deaths of construction workers in Israel are a frequent occurrence, largely because of poorly enforced safety codes, according to critics.

At least 46 workers were killed on job sites in 2019.