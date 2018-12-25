Man killed by train after getting on tracks in Tel Aviv

A man was killed Tuesday by a train in Tel Aviv after he went onto the tracks, prompting police to temporarily close one of the tracks at the Tel Aviv Hashalom station.

The man entered the track area as the train was passing, and suffered extensive injuries. Paramedics pronounced his death at the scene.

The incident disrupted the schedule for the railway line going from Beersheba to Ra’anana, with commuters wishing to go to or past the Tel Aviv Hashalom station having to switch trains.

Israel Railways said the rest of the routes were operating normally, although there could be delays.

A similar incident happened in September, causing the station — one of Israel’s busiest — to close down for several hours after a man was killed on the tracks by a passing train.