Man shot dead in northern town, pushing 2023 toll in Arab towns to 39

A man was shot to death on Sunday in the northern town of Rameh on Sunday, amid a series of violent killings plaguing the Arab community.

The 47-year-old resident from Jadeidi-Makr was found by medics in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, along with his brother and another man, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The two others were taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

A 37-year-old man was admitted in serious condition to the trauma center, where he was put on ventilation, and a 29-year-old man was admitted to the trauma center in mild and stable condition, the hospital said. It was unclear which man was the brother of the victim who died.

Police said they opened an investigation into the incident and were searching for the assailant.

According to the Abraham Initiatives watchdog, the 47-year-old was the 39th Arab in Israel to be killed in a homicide since the start of the year.

Arab communities in Israel have seen a surge in violence in recent years, driven mainly, but not exclusively, by organized crime.

Arab Israelis say police have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organizations and for years largely ignored the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and attacks on women.

Omar Sawaed, in his 20s, was shot and killed early Sunday in an Arab town in northern Israel, with police saying he was involved in a drive-by shooting and then injured in an exchange of fire when the gunmen turned their weapons on an intervening police officer.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.