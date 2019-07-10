Man stabbed to death in Lod in 10th homicide in the city since December

A man was found stabbed to death in his home in the central city of Lod on Wednesday morning, in the tenth homicide in the city in seven months.

Police said in a statement they received a report of a man stabbed on Aseret Harugei Malhut Street in the mixed Jewish-Arab city and that medical teams had declared him dead at the scene.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear and police opened an investigation.

According to the Ynet website, the man was Abed Al-Badawi, 26, and was known to police. His brother has been missing since 2011, the report said, without providing further details on the circumstances.

There have been ten murders in the city since last December, Ynet reported.

That makes the murder rate in Lod 7.4 per 100,000 people — three times higher than the national rate in 2016, which was 2.1 according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.