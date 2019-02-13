Mississippi House passes bill banning boycott of Israel

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill that would prevent the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.

Following the 88-10 last week in the lower house of the state Legislature, the measure moves to the Senate.

It prevents the state retirement system, treasury and any state government entity from investing in a company that boycotts Israel. The bill calls on the state to develop the list of boycotting companies.

Existing investments as of July 1, 2020, would have to be sold within 120 days after the list is published, though exceptions can be made for investments the state determines are necessary.

At least 27 states have legislation banning boycotts of Israel, though some are facing legal challenges.