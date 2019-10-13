Mother and two toddlers lightly injured in car blast near Pardes Hannah

A 28-year-old woman and her two young children, aged three and four, were all lightly injured Sunday afternoon when an explosion occurred in their car as they drove on Road 65, near the central city of Pardes Hannah.

The victims, residents of Hadera, were taken to the city’s Hillel Yaffe Medical Center for treatment.

Road 65 was closed in both directions near the location of the explosion.

According to Hebrew media reports, police suspect that a bomb had been planted in the car and that the blast was an attempted hit. An investigation has been launched.