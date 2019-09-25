Netanyahu to ‘return mandate’ if next round of talks with Blue and White fail

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering “returning the mandate” given to him by President Reuven Rivlin to form a Knesset majority as soon as Sunday should the talks between negotiating teams for the Likud party, headed by Netanyahu, and Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz who was tasked with hammering out the details of a potential unity government, end without result.

Netanyahu was charged by Rivlin on Wednesday night with trying to form a government based on the strength of his pact with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties to negotiate as a bloc, with 28 days to do so. Rivlin proposed a unity government in which power would be equally divided and Netanyahu and Gantz would each serve two years as prime minister. Netanyahu would take an open-ended leave of absence if and when he is indicted in three criminal probes. Under the arrangement Gantz, as “interim prime minister,” would enjoy all prime ministerial authority.

Gantz’s Blue and White won 33 seats in the September 17 elections, ahead of Likud’s 32 out of a 120 seats in the Knesset. Neither has a clear path to a majority coalition.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Saturday, the Likud party said in a statement that Netanyahu instructed his negotiating team “to make every possible effort to advance a broad unity government” on Sunday but should Blue and White refuse to accept the president’s proposed framework or propose a “realistic” alternative, “Netanyahu is very likely to return the mandate.”

Likud said there was “no point in wasting time and dragging the state into continued paralysis.” The party added that should Netanyahu return the mandate to Rivlin, it will be to drive the point that Blue and White’s “hopes for a Likud coup or disbandment have no basis in reality.”

“A broad unity government as outlined by the president is the only solution to prevent unnecessary elections,” Likud said, in reference to a possible third round of elections.

The negotiating teams are expected to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year festival, set to begin in the evening. The teams met on Friday for about four hours but made little headway, with each side appearing chiefly concerned with avoiding any blame for a collapse of negotiations.

“Most of the meeting dealt with the president’s plan, but Blue and White’s representatives did not say at the end whether they accepted it,” Likud said in a statement after the meeting Friday. For its part, Blue and White said in a statement that it was concerned with “principles and values” as “the foundation of any negotiation” while Likud was chiefly concerned with Netanyahu remaining prime minister.

Blue and White said it was clear Likud’s stance was “aimed at dragging the State of Israel into a third round of elections, in line with the interests of the prime minister.”

Should Sunday’s talks end without result, Netanyahu is expected to tell Rivlin that he was unable to muster a government coalition that same day or right after the holiday, according to a Channel 12 report.

At this point, Rivlin would probably then invite Gantz to try to build a majority, but his Blue and White party considers it extremely unlikely that Knesset members from Netanyahu’s Likud would revolt against their leader, and thus see no real path for Gantz to form a government.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a senior Likud figure, said the party was firmly united behind Netanyahu. “There is no government without Likud, and there is no Likud without Netanyahu,” Katz said in an interview on Channel 12.

Those trying to push Netanyahu and Likud aside, “don’t really want a government,” he added,” they are interested in other things.”

Katz said he was “surprised and impressed by the creativity of Rivlin’s proposed framework,” calling it the only realistic outcome that would prevent another round of elections.

“We had elections and there were results, and the president charged Netanyahu first with forming a government because he has the bigger bloc,” Katz said.

Israel held elections on September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s vote. Then, as now, the fiercely secular Yisrael Beytenu party of Avigdor Liberman refused to join a coalition with ultra-Orthodox members. Netanyahu heads a 55-MK bloc of ultra-Orthodox and right-wing parties.

Gantz heads a bloc of 54 centrist, left-wing and Arab politicians. Three other Arab politicians have refused to support any prime ministerial candidate and Liberman, who insists on backing only a “liberal, nationalist” coalition including both Likud and Blue and White, holds the balance of power between the Netanyahu- and Gantz-led blocs.

On Friday, two separate TV reports said some of Gantz’s advisers were urging him to accept Rivlin’s proposal and agree on a unity government with Netanyahu, but that his No. 2, Yair Lapid, was adamant that he should not. Lapid, and a second Blue and White leader, Gabi Ashkenazi, were adamant that Gantz would be “falling into a trap,” Channel 12 news reported, and that, whatever was agreed, Netanyahu would find a way to avoid relinquishing the prime ministership.

Blue and White reportedly demanded in the talks any new government legislation to ensure that no future prime minister could serve under an indictment, and to impose term limits on the position of prime minister. Blue and White is also calling to institute civil marriage in Israel.

Netanyahu, who faces fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases, and bribery in one of them, is scheduled for a hearing next Wednesday with the attorney general, his last opportunity to avoid prosecution.

Netanyahu, who denies all the charges and claims he is the victim of a political witch hunt involving the media, the opposition, the police and state prosecutors, on Thursday urged Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to allow his pre-indictment hearing to be broadcast live, but Mandelblit rejected the “unprecedented” suggestion, labeling it a media stunt.

Zvi Hauser, an MK for Blue and White, said Friday that Netanyahu is choosing “immunity over unity” by demanding that his entire bloc of 55 supporters be part of any future coalition, thus dooming any serious prospect of a partnership with Blue and White.

Netanyahu has been widely expected to try to win Knesset immunity from prosecution if he can form a new coalition, and possibly to then seek legislation preventing the Supreme Court from overturning such immunity. His failure to win a clear majority in April and again last week has complicated that effort.