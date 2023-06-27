New York mayor forms first-ever Jewish advisory council

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the city’s first advisory council of Jewish community leaders, with the goal of improving Jewish life in the five boroughs amid rising antisemitism and other challenges.

The Jewish Advisory Council will be made up of 37 representatives of varied Jewish communities and organizations and will meet regularly to discuss issues impacting New York Jews, the mayor’s office said.

The council will be chaired by a senior adviser to Adams, Joel Eisdorfer.

“Our Jewish community — the largest in the world outside of Israel — is a critical part of New York City,” Adams said. “With antisemitic crimes up across the nation, our newly-formed Jewish Advisory Council will ensure that Jewish New Yorkers in every community have a seat at the table and have access to the support and resources the city offers.”

The council’s roster includes representatives of Jewish groups including the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the New York Board of Rabbis and the Met Council.

Other council members include representatives of nonprofits, community organizations, and religious groups. Many of its members come from Orthodox communities.

The council will focus on public safety, quality of life, education and other issues, the mayor’s office said.

Adams has strong ties to New York City’s Jewish communities stretching back to his tenure as a state senator from Brooklyn and Brooklyn borough president, and some of his top staffers are Jewish.

There are over 1 million Jews in New York City, the largest Jewish population of any municipality worldwide.

Jews are targeted in hate crimes more than any other minority in New York City, with at least 100 incidents reported to police since the start of the year, amid a nationwide trend of rising antisemitism.