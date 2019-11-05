Noah Baumbach’s new film, ‘Marriage Story,’ draws on his divorce
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in movie about two parents ‘who are un-amicably decoupling’
Acclaimed Jewish director Noah Baumbach’s new film, “Marriage Story,” begins a theatrical release on Wednesday before heading to Netflix on December 6.
Baumbach called the movie his “love story about divorce” to The Hollywood Reporter, which described the plot as about two parents “who are un-amicably decoupling amid explosive fights, bloodthirsty lawyers and a bitter transcontinental custody battle.”
The film, which stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, draws on Baumbach’s own experience as he went through a divorce with Jewish actress Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2013.
Baumbach’s parents were divorced as well.
Baumbach has collaborated multiple times with Driver and Jewish actor Ben Stiller. His previous film, “The Meyerowitz Stories,” starred Stiller, Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman.
