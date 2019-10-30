Oslo City Council bans purchase of Israeli settlement goods and services

JTA — The recently elected Oslo City Council is getting right to work: The Norwegian lawmakers are banning the purchase of goods and services from Israeli Jewish settlements by municipal departments and other local authorities.

It is the sixth Norwegian municipality to ban settlement goods and services, in addition to one county council, according to a statement.

The Oslo ban is part of the platform for 2019-23 adopted recently by the City Council, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel announced in a statement on its website. The council is led by the Socialist Left, Labor and Green parties.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to the report, the ban does not distinguish between Israeli and international corporations that operate in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.