Palestinian suspected of planning to stab Israelis in West Bank arrested

A Palestinian man suspected of planning to stab Israelis at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank was arrested Sunday night, the military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the alleged assailant, armed with a knife, approached a soldier who was “conducting routine security activity” in the area.

The soldier fired warning shots into the air, and the suspect was arrested, the IDF said.

The Palestinian man was taken for further questioning by the Shin Bet security agency.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The suspected attempted attack came as tensions remain high in the West Bank, after Israeli security forces stepped up operations following a deadly wave of terror attacks against Israelis earlier this year that left 19 people dead.

At least two Palestinian gunmen were killed in an Israeli military raid early Sunday morning in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Another four suspects were arrested elsewhere in the West Bank overnight, the IDF said.