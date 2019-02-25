Palestinians accused of uprooting trees planted for terror victim Ori Ansbacher

West Bank settlers have accused Palestinians of uprooting 50 trees planted in the West Bank in memory of Ori Ansbacher, the 19-year-old woman who was raped and murdered in a forest outside Jerusalem by a Palestinian man.

Jewish settlers who were planting the grove on Friday clashed with local Palestinians and the Israeli military intervened to halt the confrontation, Ynet reported.

The settlers said they noticed later that the Palestinians had uprooted the trees, which were planted between the Gush Etzion settlement of Tekoa, where Ansbacher lived, and the settlement of Nokdim.

Ansbacher’s body was discovered on February 7 outside the Ein Yael Living Museum, in the Jerusalem forest, where she was working with children for her year of national service.

Arafat Irfaiya, 29, was arrested two days later and reconstructed the attack and murder for police, reports said. Forensic evidence found at the scene has tied the Hebron man to the murder.