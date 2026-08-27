Prison Service officer, three others suspected in violent assault over parking dispute

Three women were indicted on Thursday, and a fourth — an officer in the Israel Prison Service — remains under investigation, over a violent incident in Kfar Yona reportedly sparked by a parking dispute.

The three were charged with causing injury, damaging a vehicle, assault, and violation of a legal order. Their remand was extended.

The corrections officer, arrested with them, was released to house arrest. The investigation into her is ongoing, according to Hebrew media.

In a video from the roadside incident on Sunday, the women could be seen attacking several men and their vehicle, using sticks that resembled police batons.

Footage showed one of the men bleeding, apparently as a result of the fight.

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He was hospitalized with a head injury, Channel 13 reported.

סיפור בלתי נתפס: צעיר נקלע לויכוח עם קצינת שב״ס על רקע מקום חניה ברחוב. אחרי הויכוח כך לפי החשד, הקצינה שלחה את אחותה וחברותיה שיאתרו את הצעיר, הן הגיעו אליו, הכו אותו נמרצות באמצעות אלות, מכות ושברו את הרכב. הנשים הביאו לאשפוזו של הצעיר בבית החולים אחרי שראשו נפתח. המשטרה עצרה… pic.twitter.com/gSjVqLB5i9 — Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) August 26, 2026

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Tohar Yaakov, who lodged a complaint with police over the incident, said the fight began with a dispute over an open parking space.

The conflict broke out between Yaakov, in his 20s, and the Prison Service officer, with the latter calling the other women after the dispute broke out.

The motorist told Channel 13 he had been poised to enter a parking spot when the officer took it, prompting a brief and hostile exchange from within their cars, after which he drove away, letting her have the space.

Some time later, he said, he noticed a car following him. That car then cut him off, and the three women emerged from the vehicle and attacked them.

One of the three is the officer’s sister, and the others are her friends, according to reports.

The officer herself was not present during the assault, according to i24 News.

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קצינת שב"ס התווכחה עם צעיר על חנייה והזעיקה את אחותה – שתקפה אותו באמצעות אלה | @lee_ayash https://t.co/V38zxxgmJF

(שימוש לפי סעיף 27א') pic.twitter.com/PbdYcVOx9W — i24NEWS (@i24NEWS_HE) August 27, 2026

Police said the assailants also had knives in their vehicle, which were seized after the incident.

The Prison Service described the incident in a statement as “private, without any connection to the officer’s job.”

“The Prison Service expects all of those who serve in it to behave in accordance with the law and behavioral norms, in their job and outside it,” it said.

The Israel Police said it “views with severity any manifestations of violence or hooliganism of any sort, and will continue to operate with determination against anyone who chooses to solve a dispute using violence, until they are brought to justice.”