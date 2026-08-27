Prison Service officer, three others suspected in violent assault over parking dispute

Kfar Yona motorist says he competed with Prison Service officer for parking space, but let her have it; then, her sister and two friends trailed him, cut him off and attacked him

By ToI Staff 27 August 2026, 10:50 am Edit
Screenshots from social media footage show women assaulting a motorist in Kfar Yona, August 23, 2026. (Channel 13 and X, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Screenshots from social media footage show women assaulting a motorist in Kfar Yona, August 23, 2026. (Channel 13 and X, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Three women were indicted on Thursday, and a fourth — an officer in the Israel Prison Service — remains under investigation, over a violent incident in Kfar Yona reportedly sparked by a parking dispute.

The three were charged with causing injury, damaging a vehicle, assault, and violation of a legal order. Their remand was extended.

The corrections officer, arrested with them, was released to house arrest. The investigation into her is ongoing, according to Hebrew media.

In a video from the roadside incident on Sunday, the women could be seen attacking several men and their vehicle, using sticks that resembled police batons.

Footage showed one of the men bleeding, apparently as a result of the fight.

He was hospitalized with a head injury, Channel 13 reported.

Tohar Yaakov, who lodged a complaint with police over the incident, said the fight began with a dispute over an open parking space.

The conflict broke out between Yaakov, in his 20s, and the Prison Service officer, with the latter calling the other women after the dispute broke out.

The motorist told Channel 13 he had been poised to enter a parking spot when the officer took it, prompting a brief and hostile exchange from within their cars, after which he drove away, letting her have the space.

Some time later, he said, he noticed a car following him. That car then cut him off, and the three women emerged from the vehicle and attacked them.

One of the three is the officer’s sister, and the others are her friends, according to reports.

The officer herself was not present during the assault, according to i24 News.

Police said the assailants also had knives in their vehicle, which were seized after the incident.

The Prison Service described the incident in a statement as “private, without any connection to the officer’s job.”

“The Prison Service expects all of those who serve in it to behave in accordance with the law and behavioral norms, in their job and outside it,” it said.

The Israel Police said it “views with severity any manifestations of violence or hooliganism of any sort, and will continue to operate with determination against anyone who chooses to solve a dispute using violence, until they are brought to justice.”

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