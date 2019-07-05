Prisons Service to get its first-ever female district chief

The Israel Prisons Service will appoint its first-ever female district commander during its upcoming round of promotions, it announced Friday.

Commissioner Katy Perry, whose appointment was approved by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, will take over as head of the Prisons Service’s southern district, where she’ll be responsible for overseeing nine prisons and over 6,000 prisoners.

While Perry will be the first woman to head a Prisons Service district, women have previously reached the highest possible rank of chief commissioner, including former IPS head Ofrah Klinger.

Klinger was succeeded at the start of the year by Asher Vaknin, who is serving as the Prisons Service chief on an acting basis. The appointment of a permanent head has been delayed by elections, the second of which this year will be held in September.

גונדר קטי פרי מפקדת מחוז דרום בשב"ס pic.twitter.com/AfPes9vTKx — vered pelman (@VeredPelman) July 5, 2019

The Prisons Service also announced a series of other appointments, among them current southern district chief Commissioner Asher Shriki, who will take charge of IPS’s prisoners department.