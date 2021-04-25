Join our Community
Protests also planned for US cities

Protesters mass in France, Israel, UK and US to demand justice for Sarah Halimi

In Paris, some 25,000 demonstrate against court decision that Jewish woman’s killer was too stoned to be held criminally responsible

By TOI staff and Agencies 25 April 2021, 5:32 pm 3 Edit
  • People stage a protest organized by Jewish associations, who say justice has not been done for the killing of French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, at Trocadero Plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Members of the French community gather in Jerusalem demanding justice from the French government for late Sarah Halimi who was murdered by her neighbor in her apartment in Paris in 2017, seen on April 25, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
  • People hold placards reading 'Stoned justice?' (L), 'License to kill' (C) and 'A justice as efficient as the Super League' (R) as they gather to demand justice for Sarah Halimi, a slain French woman, on Trocadero plaza in Paris on April 25, 2021.(GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
  • A man holds a placard as people gather to ask justice for late Sarah Halimi on Trocadero plaza in Paris on April 25, 2021. - Halimi, a 65-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris flat by neighbour Traore, 27, who shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great" in Arabic). Traore, a heavy cannabis smoker, has been in psychiatric care since Halimi's death and he remains there after the ruling. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
  • Justice for Sarah Halimi placards, April 2021 (Crédit : Consistoire israélite du Haut-Rhin)
  • People hold placards during a protest againt the recent decision by France's highest court that murderer of Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible, in Lyon, south-central France, on April 25, 2021. - Halimi, a 65-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris flat by neighbour Kobili Traore, 27, who shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great" in Arabic). Traore, a heavy cannabis smoker, has been in psychiatric care since Halimi's death and he remains there after the ruling. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)
  • The Jewish community and the international Israel education organization StandWithUs holds a protest in front of the Consulate General of France on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California to demand justice for Sarah Halimi. - Sarah Halimi a 65-year-old French Jewish woman was killed by her neighbor in her Paris, France, apartment in April 2017. According to protest organizers Halimi was the victim of an anti Semitic attack. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)
Protesters gathered in Paris, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, London and other cities on Sunday to demonstrate against the ruling of France’s highest court that the killer of a Jewish woman in the French capital was not criminally responsible because he had smoked marijuana before the crime.

Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman, was pushed out of the window of her Paris flat to her death in 2017 by neighbor Kobili Traore, who shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic).

But in a decision earlier this month, the Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals upheld rulings by lower tribunals that Traore cannot stand trial because he was too high on marijuana to be criminally responsible for his actions.

Some 25,000 protesters, many of them Jewish, gathered in Paris to demand justice for Halimi.

Members of the French community gather outside the French Embassy in Tel Aviv to ask justice for late Sarah Halimi who was murdered by her neighbor in her apartment in Paris, seen on April 25, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Under the banner of “Justice for Sarah Halimi,” the rally at Trocadero Square overlooking the Eiffel Tower reflected the widespread indignation of many French Jews at the April 14 ruling by their country’s highest court.

It was held under tight security arrangements in a cordoned-off enclosure where the Jewish umbrella group CRIF played a video on a giant screen in which French Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia demanded another “trial of facts,” even if it ends without sentencing of Traore.

The rally Sunday was the first time in decades that a large number of French Jews gathered to protest against organs or actions of the French state.

Justice for Sarah Halimi placards, April 2021 (Crédit : Consistoire israélite du Haut-Rhin)

“The clamor has risen and hope has returned. That hope is all of you here,” Halimi’s brother William Attal told a crowd of several thousand at the Trocadero esplanade in Paris.

The MP who leads Macron’s Republic on the Move party, Christophe Castaner, addressed the protest, which was also attended by opposition leaders and by several well-known actors.

Jacques Essebag, a French-Jewish comedian who is known by the stage name Arthur, in a video message said he has “decided to start using drugs because in France you can do whatever you want, even kill your neighbor if you don’t like her, if you use drugs.” He then added: “What has become of this country?”

Former French first lady Carla Bruni, wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, also appeared at the Paris rally, as did Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who said the city would soon name a street in Halimi’s memory.

“It will also be a way of doing her justice,” Hidalgo said.

However, the video message from Hidalgo, a Socialist politician, provoked whistles and booing from many protesters at the event, which did not feature live speeches due to COVID-19 measures.

Members of the support committee of late Sarah Halimi gather to ask justice on Trocadero plaza in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 25, 2021. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

Organized by the CRIF umbrella of French Jewish communities, the rally was called “to show our astonishment at a decision that conforms to the law, but not to justice,” CRIF said.

The event featured many French and Israeli flags, and those of the far-right Jewish Defense League.

Up to 2,000 took part in a march in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, police said, while around 600 gathered outside a synagogue in the eastern city of Strasbourg.

Members of the French community gather in Jerusalem demanding justice from the French government for late Sarah Halimi who was murdered by her neighbor in her apartment in Paris in 2017, seen on April 25, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Three protests were also held in Israel, all taking place at 3 p.m. in order to coincide with the demonstration by the Jewish community in Paris. The main demonstration was in front of the French Embassy on Herbert Samuel Street in Tel Aviv.

The Jewish community in the United Kingdom also demonstrated in front of the French Embassy in London on Sunday at 1 p.m., in solidarity with the community in France. Attendance was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to the rally in Paris, protest rallies were planned to take place on Sunday in Marseille, Strasbourg and Lyon. Abroad, rallies were scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Miami in the United States as well as in Rome, Italy.

Another rally was held near the French embassy in Brussels, Belgium.

Some Jewish organizations have used harsh language about the case, including the conservative Europe-Israel group, which called it “the new Dreyfus Trial.” It’s a reference to the anti-Semitic treason charges leveled at a French-Jewish soldier in 1894, and which many to this day believe showed that French society and European societies, in general, were too anti-Semitic to allow Jews to truly integrate.

Israel blasted the decision of the French court last week.

“Sarah Halimi was murdered for clearly anti-Semitic motivations, for the sole reason that she was a Jew,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat told The Times of Israel. “This was a despicable murder that harmed not only the victim herself and her family, but also the entire Jewish community’s sense of security.”

“The way to confront anti-Semitism is through education, zero tolerance, and heavy punishment,” Hayat continued. “This is not the message that the court’s ruling conveys.”

Sarah Halimi was beaten before she was thrown off her Paris apartment building’s roof in April 2017. (Courtesy of the Halimi family)

Critics of the ruling cited apparent composure by Traore, an immigrant from Mali who was 27 when he killed Halimi, a physician in her 60s. Traore, whom a lower court said targeted Halimi because she was Jewish, called her a demon as he pummeled her in her third-story apartment, which he entered by force.

He then threw her out the window and shouted: “A lady fell down from the window!” to cover up his actions, witnesses said. He left the scene, allegedly to escape it, and was arrested on a nearby street.

Others argue that even if Traore was psychotic, he was criminally liable when he took the drugs that made him psychotic and should therefore stand trial. He has no documented history of psychiatric problems.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would advance legislation to prevent criminals from avoiding trial by using an insanity defense for actions committed under the influence of drugs.

