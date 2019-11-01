Rocket warnings sound on Gaza border, residents report loud explosions

Rocket warning sirens sounded Friday evening in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, with local residents reporting several loud explosions. The IDF said it was investigating the incident.

The warnings come a day after one rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terrorists.

Reports said the rocket landed in an open field. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Iron Dome air defense system was activated and an interceptor projectile was launched, the army said in a statement.

The IDF said a tank and fighter jets subsequently launched retaliatory strikes on two posts in the northern Strip belonging to the Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza.

The Gaza-based Shehab news agency reported that Israeli security forces had fired at a jeep belonging to operatives in the border area, near Beit Lahia.