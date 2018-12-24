Roseanne Barr to speak at Knesset in January

JTA — Roseanne Barr will speak at the Knesset in January, saying she has “important work to do as a voice against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement.”

The American comedian’s address will come during a tour organized by celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s World Values Network, the organization announced Monday.

In a news release, Barr said that she was looking forward to the trip as “a lover of Israel,” and said the country is an “oasis of openness, freedom, democracy and tolerance amidst a desert of brutality from an age gone by.”

Earlier this year, Barr’s rebooted sitcom “Roseanne” was canceled after she retweeted a statement that accused former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett of having evil intent toward Jews and Israelis. Barr had previously come under fire for a racist tweet that mocked Jarrett, who is African-American, saying that “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

She later released a video in which she ranted about the tweet, yelling “I thought the b*tch was white!”