2 cops lightly injured in suspected car-ramming in northern West Bank
Assailant said shot after driving his car into servicemembers’ car at Tapuah Junction, which has seen many attacks on troops over the years
Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
Two police officers were lightly wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the police said.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the suspect drove his car into the officers’ vehicle. The Israel Defense Forces said it was suspected of being a deliberate attack.
“The suspect arrived at the Tapuah Junction and rammed his car into the officers who were at the scene,” police said.
The driver was shot and moderately injured by officers at the scene, police said.
The Tapuah Junction, south of Nablus, has seen many attacks on Israeli troops over the years.
Magen David Adom said it was treating the two officers.
