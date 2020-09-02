2 cops lightly injured in suspected car-ramming in northern West Bank
search
home page
Breaking news

2 cops lightly injured in suspected car-ramming in northern West Bank

Assailant said shot after driving his car into servicemembers’ car at Tapuah Junction, which has seen many attacks on troops over the years

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:37 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

IDF soldiers guard a bus station at the Tapuah Junction next to the West Bank city of Nablus, June 30, 2020. (AP/Oded Balilty)
IDF soldiers guard a bus station at the Tapuah Junction next to the West Bank city of Nablus, June 30, 2020. (AP/Oded Balilty)

Two police officers were lightly wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the suspect drove his car into the officers’ vehicle. The Israel Defense Forces said it was suspected of being a deliberate attack.

“The suspect arrived at the Tapuah Junction and rammed his car into the officers who were at the scene,” police said.

The driver was shot and moderately injured by officers at the scene, police said.

The Tapuah Junction, south of Nablus, has seen many attacks on Israeli troops over the years.

Magen David Adom said it was treating the two officers.

read more:
Jordan Fung speaks at the 2017 AppJamming summit. (Courtesy)
Technion Int'l School
From Hong Kong to CEO via Haifa
At age 17, Technion International freshman Jordan Fung has a list of accomplishments and accolades that would mark someone twice his age an overachiever
comments