Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies to Buy: Most Effective Brands Reviewed

Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies have skyrocketed in popularity over the last year.

As a legal psychedelic mushroom, Amanita muscaria can deliver chilled-out, psychedelic effects without using psilocybin or other banned substances.

Today, you can find a range of Amanita muscaria gummies that taste great, deliver powerful effects, and even exhibit psychedelic properties.

But not all Amanita muscaria gummies are made alike. Some gummies are better than others—some work as advertised, while others are overhyped.

The Best Amanita Muscaria Gummy Supplements of 2023

We tested today’s most popular Amanita muscaria gummies to determine which ones rose to the top – and which were disappointing.

Here’s our ranking of today’s most popular Amanita muscaria gummies and how they work:

Galaxy Treats Amanita Gummies

Premium Jane Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

MoonWlkr Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Elyxr Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Eighty-Six Amanita Mushroom Gummies

VidaCap Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Exhale Wellness Muscaria Amanita Gummies

Cheef Botanicals Muscaria Amanita Gummy Cubes

AmanitaMushrooms.com Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Galaxy Treats Amanita Gummies

Galaxy Treats offers a lineup of amanita gummies in unique flavors, including Blueberry Moon, Cherry Berry, and Strawberry Moon. Each bag of Galaxy Treats Amanita Gummies features 750mg of amanita mushroom and ten gummies for $37.99

We chose Galaxy Treats’ Amanita Gummies as the top option because they’re flavorful, easy to chew, and deliver a strong amanita per serving. With 750mg of amanita mushroom extract per gummy, it’s easy to experience a chilled-out, psychedelic experience with the gummies unlike anything else on the market.

With a strong dose, competitive price tag, and the best taste and texture on the market, Galaxy Treats’ Amanita Gummies are tough to beat.

Premium Jane Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Premium Jane is known as one of the best premium CBD companies on the market, and the company’s new Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies certainly live up to the hype.

Priced at $35 for 8 x 500mg gummies, Premium Jane’s gummies are psilocybin-free, vegan, gluten-free, and tested by a third-party lab for purity and quality. Each gummy delivers 500mg of Amanita muscaria extract, a significant dose supporting advertised effects. Plus, the berry mango flavor tastes surprisingly good.

Like most companies on our list, Premium Jane manufactures gummies in the United States. According to Premium Jane, the company’s Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies can make you feel “emotions of peace and well-being” along with greater mindfulness and a renewed sense of balance and equilibrium, among other benefits. In testing, the gummies delivered a light, approachable buzz.

MoonWlkr Amanita Muscaria Gummies

MoonWlkr is known for its premium CBD products, and its Amanita muscaria gummies uphold this standard of excellence.

MoonWlkr tests its gummies with a third-party lab to verify their purity, potency, and lack of banned substances. Each gummy contains 1,000mg of pure amanita extract, making them among the strongest gummies on our list. You can buy MoonWlkr’s gummies in three unique flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Peach Mango, and Watermelon – all of which taste pretty good (with Blue Raspberry and Peach Mango being the best in our testing).

MoonWlkr also claims to source its mushrooms responsibly while emphasizing the psychedelic experience. According to the company, the gummies can help you “embark on a mind-bending voyage to the cosmic realms” while elevating your senses. And, at just $29.99 for four gummies (4,000mg of Muscaria amanita total), MoonWlkr has set a reasonable price tag.

Elyxr Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Elyxr offers a lineup of Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies with 5,000mg of mushroom extract per bag (10 x gummies, 500mg per gummy).

Priced at $34.99 per bag, Elyxr’s gummies deliver some of the best value per milligram on our list. Elyxr mixed the active ingredients with pectin, sugar, tapioca syrup, citric acid, sodium citrate, and natural colors and flavors to create the gummy.

Like other gummies, Elyxr’s Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies use muscarine, muscimol, and ibotenic acid as the active ingredients. With 500mg of extract per gummy, it’s easy to experience psychedelic effects while controlling the dose. Elyxr offers steep discounts when buying multiple packs or subscribing, dropping prices as low as $22.40 per bag.

Eighty-Six Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Eighty Six offers a lineup of cube-shaped Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies. Available in Strawberry, BlueRazz, and Watermelon, the gummies deliver 2,500mg of Amanita muscaria mushroom extract per bottle and are priced at $29.99.

However, using a proprietary, highly-concentrated Amanita muscaria complex makes Eighty Six’s gummies different. Each gummy has an additional 50mg of Amanita muscaria extract enhanced for better absorption and effectiveness.

According to Eighty-Six, the gummies can help you experience “a vibrant dreamscape full of vivid colors and good vibes.” In our tests, the gummies delivered that promised effect and the effects felt different from other Muscaria amanita gummies on our list. Plus, we like how Eighty-Six backed its claims with third-party lab test reports.

VidaCap Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

VidaCap offers popular Amanita muscaria gummies designed for calmness and balance. Available in tasty Berry-Mango flavor, the gummies feature 500mg of Amanita muscaria extract per gummy while being vegan, gluten-free, and made in the United States.

Like all other gummies on our list, VidaCap’s gummies are psilocybin-free. They don’t contain the active compound in magic mushrooms, delivering psychedelic effects with the natural ingredient profile in the Amanita muscaria mushroom itself.

According to VidaCap, the gummies can produce feelings of calm and well-being, increased mindfulness, and a sense of balance and harmony, among other benefits. Like other 500mg options on our list, the VidaCap Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies delivered a mild but pleasant buzz during testing.

Exhale Wellness Muscaria Amanita Gummies

Exhale Wellness’ Amanita Mushroom Gummies contain 500mg of Amanita muscaria fruiting body extract per gummy, delivering 5mg of muscimol. Each pack is priced at $34.95 and includes five gummies.

Like other to-rated Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, Exhale Wellness’s supplement is made from natural, plant-based ingredients with no artificial coloring or flavors. It is 100% federally legal and made in the United States.

Exhale Wellness recommends starting with half a gummy and then waiting three hours to see how you feel. Some feel euphoric after taking the gummy, while others think calm or relieved. Although they may not work on everyone, Exhale Wellness’s Amanita muscaria gummies taste great, have a pleasant texture, and are third-party lab-tested for potency and consistency.

Cheef Botanicals Muscaria Amanita Gummy Cubes

Cheef Botanicals is a Commerce, California-based CBD company offering multiple Amanita muscaria products – including Amanita Gummy Cubes and raw Muscaria amanita gummies. Priced at $34.95 for a package containing five gummies, Cheef Botanicals’ product resembles the Exhale Wellness gummy above.

Each Cheef Botanicals Muscaria Amanita Gummy Cube contains 500mg of Muscaria amanita whole fruiting body and 5mg of muscimol – identical to the doses found in Exhale Wellness’s product.

The gummies are made from natural, vegan-friendly ingredients and contain no artificial colors or flavors. They’re made in the United States and contain zero psilocybin, which makes them 100% federally legal.

AmanitaMushrooms.com Amanita Mushroom Gummies

AmanitaMushrooms.com offers a variety of Amanita gummies for sale across various flavors and species. The website describes its gummies as “a magic amanita mushroom gummy” because it delivers a double dose of the active ingredient. Plus, the gummy is 100% free of ibotenic acid.

AmanitaMushrooms.com offers its gummies in flavors like Watermelon, Mango, Strawberry, and berry.

One of the biggest perks of AmanitaMushrooms.com is that you’re not restricted to Amanita muscaria; you can also choose from other species, testing different Amanita species to assess their effects.

How We Ranked The Best Amanita Muscaria Gummy Supplements of 2023

All Amanita muscaria mushroom supplements claim to deliver a solid dose to help you chill out and experience psychedelic effects.

Some gummies live up to the hype while tasting great; others do not. To determine the best and worst gummies on the market, we considered the following ranking factors:

Taste & Flavor Options

Some gummies have a sickly sweet flavor, using artificial sweeteners and other compounds to create an unpleasant taste. Others have an earthy flavor, while some have a nasty and bitter flavor. We taste-tested each Amanita muscaria gummy and ranked them based on flavor and texture. Although dose was a primary ranking factor, taste was also important. Some gummies were available in multiple unique flavors, while others only had one or two average flavors.

Texture

Some gummy supplements get the chewability just right. They have a nice “give” to them without being overly gummy or powdery. It isn’t easy to achieve the right gummy texture, especially when mixing it with a large amount of Amanita muscaria. We tasted each gummy and assessed its surface, with the best-textured gummies rising to the top.

Advertised Benefits

Muscaria amanita gummies won’t cure diseases, nor will they prevent illnesses. We were wary of supplements that claimed their gummies could solve health problems. Per FDA regulations, manufacturers cannot advertise gummies to treat, cure, or prevent a disease or illness.

Lab Testing

The FDA doesn’t individually check each gummy supplement to verify it contains the advertised dose of Muscaria amanita. That’s why we preferred companies that published lab test results. When a company partners with a third-party lab to verify the purity and potency of the formula, it demonstrates their confidence in the advertised dose of Muscaria Amanita in their gummy.

Free of Fillers or Additives

Some Amanita muscaria gummy companies fill their gummies with additives to make the dosage seem larger than it is. Top-rated gummies on our list exclusively contained Amanita muscaria with no other active ingredients (just the base ingredients needed to create the gummy itself).

Psilocybin Free

Psilocybin is the compound in psychedelic mushrooms (magic mushrooms) that causes hallucinations. By law, supplements cannot contain psilocybin. All formulas above are free of psilocybin, delivering psychoactive effects through the natural compounds in Amanita muscaria.

Lack of Artificial Colors, Flavors, and Sweeteners

Most people want to avoid artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. They’re cheaper than natural ingredients, but they may not be suitable for you. All the Amanita gummies above are made without artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

Transparent Manufacturing Information

The best amanita gummies are made in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities – or facilities that match equivalent standards in other countries. Most Amanita gummies listed above are made in the United States. We weren’t biased towards a specific manufacturing location but appreciated Amanita Gummy Makers’ transparent information.

Fair Price & Value

In a trending industry like Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, manufacturers can charge higher prices because of higher demand. That’s fine, but we were wary of companies charging excessively high fees for comparable doses of active ingredients. All Amanita muscaria gummies were reasonably priced and provided good value based on their ingredients and dosages. Whether you’re willing to pay $100 for a few gummies or $10, you should expect fair value.

Customer Reviews

We tested each of the gummy supplements above. However, we also considered customer reviews in our rankings. When a gummy supplement had thousands of 5-star reviews from happy customers, we thought those reviews. We also used a unique, homegrown review filtration system to eliminate fake or suspicious reviews.

Manufacturer Reputation

Some manufacturers, like Premium Jane and Exhale Wellness, have a long history of creating effective CBD supplements and related products. These companies are well-recognized, popular, and proven. We weren’t automatically biased in favor of older, established companies, although we did prefer manufacturers with a strong reputation overall.

After hundreds of hours of research and deliberation among our editorial team, we ranked today’s best Amanita muscaria supplements using all the above factors.

What Are Amanita Muscaria Gummies?

Amanita mushrooms, also known as fly agaric mushrooms, are indigenous to many regions of the northern hemisphere. Today, these mushrooms are found around the world.

Indigenous peoples worldwide have used Amanita mushrooms for centuries in natural medicine and for spiritual purposes.

Today, we know these mushrooms work because they contain two alkaloids with mild psychoactive properties: muscarine and ibotenic acid. Your body converts these molecules into muscimol, delivering psychoactive effects and calming properties.

What Do Amanita Mushrooms Look Like?

Amanita mushrooms have a classic mushroom appearance. When you picture a cartoon mushroom in your head, you might think of an Amanita mushroom.

The mushrooms have white bodies with red or yellow caps featuring white spots, for example.

There are various species of Amanita mushrooms, including the popular Amanita muscaria. Other species have different appearances – mainly when grown in different parts of the world.

How Do Amanita Muscaria Gummies Work?

Amanita muscaria gummies work by delivering a standard dose of Amanita muscaria fruiting body (the mushroom itself) along with specific amounts of active ingredients like muscarine, ibotenic acid, and muscimol.

The natural alkaloids within Amanita gummies interact with receptors in your body to stimulate different effects – like your GABA receptors.

Unlike magic mushrooms, however, Amanita mushrooms do not impact serotonin and similar receptors, so you don’t experience the same psychedelic effects. There’s zero psilocybin in Amanita muscaria mushrooms, so they work differently and are federally legal across the United States.

How fly agaric mushrooms work and what they do after entering the body is not fully understood. Some researchers believe Amanita muscaria mushrooms work because they’re packed with antioxidants. Others think they work via neuroprotective properties, creating a feeling of calmness in your brain.

Are Amanita Muscaria Gummies Legal in the United States?

Amanita muscaria gummies are legal in most countries except Louisiana.

Most Amanita muscaria gummy websites will not allow you to ship to addresses in Louisiana for that reason.

Because Amanita muscaria gummies contain zero psilocybin, they’re not considered a controlled substance or classified as a drug or medication. Instead, the FDA treats Amanita muscaria like other supplements – like protein powders or pre-workout supplements.

However, things could change in the future. Because of their potentially hallucinogenic properties, Amanita muscaria is facing increasing scrutiny from certain states. Check laws and regulations to ensure Amanita muscaria gummies are still legal in your area.

Amanita Muscaria Gummy Dosage

Controlling dosage is easy with Amanita muscaria gummies. Instead of guessing how much raw mushroom you’re taking, you can manage your dose with one or two gummies, a half gummy, or a quarter gummy.

The gummies contain 250mg to 1,000mg of Amanita muscaria each, with most having around 500mg of the fruiting body per gummy.

Galaxy Treats suggests starting with a half gummy (250mg to 375mg) before increasing to a full gummy (500mg to 750mg).

What to Expect with Amanita Muscaria Gummies

What will you expect after taking Amanita muscaria gummies? What kind of benefits can you experience? What will you feel?

Here are some potential benefits and effects of Amanita muscaria gummies, according to the manufacturers and scientific research:

Calmness & Relaxation

The Amanita muscaria mushroom induces a feeling of relaxation. Researchers believe the active ingredients within the mushroom interact with GABA receptors, which are linked to calmness and stress relief. Some feel a sense of calmness after taking Amanita muscaria mushroom – particularly when microdosing or taking half doses of gummies.

A General Feeling of Being “High”

Many people feel “high” on Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies. Some describe it as a mild feeling of euphoria, while others compare it to the effects of cannabis. Your experience could depend on your dose, tolerance, and the type of gummies you take, among other factors.

Antioxidant Effects & Support for Inflammation

Some believe Amanita muscaria mushrooms work because they’re rich in natural antioxidants. These antioxidants can support inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation is the root cause of disease and illness, and many people have weak immune systems because of high inflammation. By controlling inflammation, Amanita muscaria could boost energy and make you feel better from every cell in your body.

Neuroprotective Effects

Muscaria Amanita is also believed to have neuroprotective effects, protecting brain cells and preserving neurotransmitter integrity. Your brain cells send signals to one another, but when those signals degrade too rapidly, it can leave you with mental fog. Amanita muscaria delivers neuroprotective effects to help you defend your brain.

Mild Psychedelic Effects

The effects of Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies may vary, with some reporting psychedelic experiences and others not experiencing notable effects. It’s not the same as a “trip” with magic mushrooms or psilocybin mushrooms, but high doses of Amanita muscaria mushroom could cause you to experience mild psychedelic effects.

Sedative-Like Effects

Some people feel so calm and relaxed after taking Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies; they feel sedated more than chill. If you have an overactive mind, then Amanita muscaria mushroom could exhibit sedative-like effects, helping to promote a profound sense of calmness. Galaxy Treats, the top-rated gummy company on our list, explains that the gummies can “create a chilled-out, anesthetic feeling.”

Creativity

Whether microdosing or macrodosing, you could experience greater creativity with Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies. Some use them before creating art, for example, while others use them for writer’s block or general motivation. If you need to feel more creative or want a spark, then Amanita muscaria mushrooms could help you get there.

Better Sleep

The soothing properties of Amanita muscaria mushrooms make them a popular sleep aid. Some take them when struggling to fall asleep, for example, while others take them for occasional restlessness or insomnia. If you’re working on falling, staying, and getting more restful sleep, then Amanita muscaria may help.

Dream-Like State While Conscious

According to Galaxy Treats, some people report “a dream-like state in which they remain conscious” after taking the company’s Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies. It’s similar to being high, but it’s not a pretty psychedelic trip.

Relaxing Out-of-Body Experiences

Galaxy Treats claims that Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies produce a relaxing, out-of-body experience for some people. Again, it’s a feeling of euphoria or being high without the full sensation of a psychedelic trip. It temporarily puts your brain in a different state.

Greater Self-Reflection & Mindfulness

Some use Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies for self-reflection and mindfulness. For example, you may feel a sense of looking inward on yourself and get greater insight into yourself, how you think, and your best path forward in life.

Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies create different effects on people. Some people experience a dream-like state and a feeling of being high, while others feel mild sedative or calming properties. Some feel more creative, while others experience a profound sense of mindfulness. By experimenting with different doses of Amanita muscaria gummies, you can determine the ideal amount for your desired effects.

Types of Amanita Gummies

Amanita muscaria is one species of the Amanita mushroom. Other Amanita species may deliver effects of their own.

Some of the listed manufacturers, such as AmanitaMushrooms.com, offer a variety of Amanita gummy species. This allows for easy comparison and evaluation of effects.

The most popular Amanita strains available today include:

Amanita muscaria

Amanita pantherina

Amanita regalis

Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies Side Effects

Amanita muscaria gummies can create powerful side effects – especially when taken in high doses or misused.

Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies work because they contain intoxicating substances. When used in the correct dosages, these substances can create sedative-like, psychedelic effects. When misused, however, you could experience unpleasant side effects.

When consuming Amanita muscaria gummies, awareness of potential side effects is essential.

If you prepare raw Amanita muscaria mushrooms incorrectly, you could have an increased risk of side effects. Fortunately, this is not an issue with gummies, as manufacturers have already prepared the mushroom extract for you and controlled the dosage.

When preparing raw Amanita muscaria mushrooms, for example, you need to use specific drying, cooking, and extraction methods to reduce the toxicity of the mushrooms.

For those unfamiliar with Amanita muscaria preparation methods, buying gummies instead of raw mushrooms is recommended to reduce the risk of side effects.

When prepared or dosed incorrectly, Amanita muscaria mushrooms could lead to side effects like gastrointestinal distress, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, delirium, confusion, seizures, and organ damage.

Scientific Evidence for Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms

Researchers have tested Amanita muscaria mushrooms in double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials to verify the effects, and some of those studies have been published in peer-reviewed journals. We’ll review some of the research supporting Amanita muscaria gummies below.

One of the most extensive reviews on the safety and effects of Amanita muscaria consumption was published only recently – in 2023 in Toxics. Researchers acknowledged the rising trend of Amanita muscaria consumption and conducted an online survey regarding mushroom usage. Here’s what they found:

Researchers analyzed 5,600 comments and 684 people on social media groups like Facebook groups

Women primarily reported taking Amanita muscaria to reduce pain and skin problems

Men, meanwhile, reported taking Amanita muscaria to relieve stress, reduce the severity of depressive symptoms, and reduce insomnia.

Women primarily reported taking Amanita muscaria as a tincture (as a concentration liquid formula), while men mainly took dried mushrooms.

Users reported side effects like headaches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and drowsiness.

As WebMD explains, fly agaric (Amanita muscaria) mushrooms “have chemicals that cause the brain to misunderstand what the body is seeing, hearing, tasting, and feeling.”

According to Science Direct, muscimol, the active ingredient in Amanita muscaria, is believed to interact with GABA receptors, which could help contribute to its dynamic effects. Science Direct describes muscimol as “one of the most widely used agonists in the investigation of ionotropic GABA receptors” because it appears to be particularly powerful against ionotropic GABA receptors as opposed to other types of GABA receptors, which could promote its unique effects.

Why is GABA important? GABA is the major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. It plays a critical role in relaxation and calmness. A substance interacting with GABA receptors could create a feeling of peace throughout the body. It’s one reason people use Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies for anti-stress effects.

According to the National Library of Medicine’s National Center for Biotechnology Information, muscimol was formerly used as a sedative and an anti-emetic. And, if you were to extract the muscimol powder from the Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, it would look like crystals. The IUPAC name for muscimol is (aminomethyl)-1,2-oxazol-3-one.

There’s a reason people like to buy Amanita muscaria gummies instead of raw mushrooms: you can worry less about poisoning and preparation issues. As a 2019 study explains, muscimol and ibotenic acid (naturally present in Amanita muscaria mushrooms and other mushroom species) are linked to toxic effects when overdosed or prepared incorrectly. Researchers found 34 cases of ibotenic acid or muscimol poisoning between 2002 and 2016 related to improper mushroom usage.

Beyond this limited information, however, there’s little formal scientific research examining the recreational use of fly agaric / Amanita muscaria mushrooms. However, you can find plenty of anecdotal reports online of users experiencing psychedelic effects, calming properties, and other benefits by taking Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies.

FAQs About Amanita Muscaria Gummies

We receive many inquiries about the effectiveness of Amanita muscaria gummies from our clients. Below, we’ll answer some of our most frequently asked questions.

Q: Are Amanita Muscaria Gummies Legal?

A: It is legal to purchase and possess Amanita muscaria mushrooms and gummies worldwide, except in Louisiana, where they are only allowed for ornamental purposes.

Q: Can I Buy Amanita muscaria Gummies in Louisiana?

A: Louisiana prohibits possessing, selling, or cultivating Amanita muscaria mushrooms and products with Louisiana State Act 159. Most Amanita muscaria gummy supplement companies do not allow you to ship products to addresses in Louisiana for that reason.

Q: Will Amanita Muscaria Gummies Get You High?

A: After consuming Amanita muscaria gummies, individuals may experience either a euphoric sensation or relaxation. It depends on your tolerance and the amount of mushrooms you take.

Q: How Do I Detoxify Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms?

A: Manufacturers detoxify Amanita muscaria mushrooms by sourcing the right mushrooms (ripe, high-quality mushrooms ready to be picked) and then drying them at a specific temperature for multiple days. Although specific manufacturing processes vary, most companies dry mushrooms at around 160 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 to 7 days before grinding them into powder and adding them to gummy supplements.

Q: Why is Decarboxylation Important?

A: Many companies claim to decarboxylate Amanita muscaria mushrooms for better absorption and taste. Decarboxylation activates the psychoactive compounds in certain plants, and it’s used on mushrooms and the cannabis plant, among other types of natural remedies.

Q: How Do I Decarboxylate Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms at Home?

A: You can decarboxylate your mushrooms at home by submerging them in boiling water at a pH of 3 for two hours. Lemon juice can lower water pH and improve gummies’ taste.

Q: What is Muscimol?

A: Muscimol is a psychoactive compound found in Amanita mushrooms. The consumption of Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies can lead to psychoactive effects due to the presence of natural muscimol.

Q: What is Ibotenic Acid?

A: Ibotenic acid is another naturally present molecule within the Amanita mushroom. Your body breaks down ibotenic acid into muscimol, although too much ibotenic acid could be toxic for your body.

Q: How Much Amanita Muscaria Should I Take?

A: Dosage varies widely based on weight, tolerance level, metabolism, the amount of food in your stomach, and other factors. Start with a quarter or half dose of Amanita muscaria gummy. Wait 3-5 hours to assess effects. Then, you can adjust the amount as needed.

Q: Can I Microdose Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms?

A: Some people microdose Amanita muscaria mushrooms or gummies, which helps them relax or be more creative throughout the day. However, some find the mushrooms have sedative or psychoactive effects, which could make driving or operating machinery dangerous.

Q: What Will I Feel After Taking Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies?

A: According to Premium Jane, Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies can promote feelings of peace and well-being, increased mindfulness, balance and equilibrium, and a mild physical and mental buzz.

Q: What’s the Difference Between Amanita Muscaria and Magic or Psilocybin Mushrooms?

A: Magic mushrooms contain an active ingredient called psilocybin, which is linked to hallucinogenic effects. Amanita muscaria, on the other hand, includes zero psilocybin. Instead, they have different natural ingredients – like muscimol – linked to calming or sedative effects. Some experience mild psychedelic effects when taking Amanita muscaria mushrooms, while others do not.

Q: Will Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms Make Me Trip?

A: Amanita muscaria mushrooms typically produce mild effects and do not commonly result in a psychedelic experience. Unlike magic mushrooms, Amanita muscaria doesn’t contain psilocybin.

Q: What Are the Side Effects of Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms?

A: Side effects of Amanita muscaria can include digestive discomfort, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, delirium, or confusion. In severe cases (say, with over-exposure or improper preparation, Amanita muscaria could lead to organ damage, seizures, or poisoning.

Q: How Much Amanita Muscaria Mushroom is in an Amanita Muscaria Gummy?

A: The average Amanita muscaria gummy contains 250-500mg of extract, delivering 2.5-10mg muscimol/gummy.

Q: How Many Amanita Muscaria Gummies Should I Take?

A: Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies have different dosages. Follow the dosage recommendation on your Amanita muscaria mushroom gummy bottle. Generally, you should start with a half dose before increasing to one or two gummies if well-tolerated. Elyxr, for example, recommends “starting with 1 to 2 gummies eery morning and evening” while monitoring how you feel over 30 days.

Q: How Long Does My Amanita Muscaria “high” Last?

A: The length of your high depends on many factors, including your metabolism, weight, tolerance, and dosage. Some stay high for 30 to 60 minutes, while others experience the effects for 5 to 7 hours.

Q: What Do Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms Taste Like?

A: Amanita muscaria mushrooms have an unpleasant, earthy, and bitter taste when consumed independently. Many people take Amanita muscaria gummies instead, where the active ingredients are mixed with flavors and sweeteners to deliver dynamic effects.

Q: What is Muscarine?

A: Muscarine is an alkaloid in certain mushrooms, including Amanita muscaria. It’s a water-soluble toxin not believed to have therapeutic value.

Q: Does the FDA Approve Amanita Muscaria Mushrooms?

A: Amanita muscaria mushrooms are not FDA approved, nor do they require FDA approval to be sold in the United States – similar to how supplements work. However, according to FDA labeling requirements, Amanita muscaria products are not intended for human consumption but are designed for spiritual, educational, or research-related purposes.

Q: What’s the Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummy?

A: Galaxy Treats, Premium Jane, Moowalkr, and Elyxr offer some of the best Amanita muscaria mushroom gummy products.

Final Word on The Best Amanita Muscaria Gummy Supplements of 2023

Amanita muscaria gummies have taken the internet by storm over the last few months – and they’re only becoming more popular every day.

Today, you can find Amanita muscaria gummies with high doses of fruiting body. Top-rated gummies have natural flavors and colors; most taste surprisingly good.

To learn more about the world’s best Amanita muscaria gummies or to buy online today, check our list above.

Disclaimer

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

This article is sponsored content. No endorsement by The Times of Israel of advertiser products or services, real or implied, is intended. The Times of Israel editorial team did not contribute to this article.