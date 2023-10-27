Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 22

search
home page
Those we are missing

Taken captive: Surveillance soldier Liri Albag, after 3 days at base

Albag was a new arrival to Nahal Oz army base, where Hamas terrorists took control on October 7

By ToI Staff Today, 4:50 pm 0 Edit
Liri Albag, a surveillance soldier taken hostage by Hamas terrorists October 7 at the Nahal Oz base (Courtesy)
Liri Albag, a surveillance soldier taken hostage by Hamas terrorists October 7 at the Nahal Oz base (Courtesy)

Liri Albag, 18, a surveillance soldier at the Nahal Oz army base, was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7, as they took control of the IDF post.

Albag had just finished her training course the previous Wednesday and reported to the base on Thursday. She was on the job for just three days before being abducted.

Albag’s mother, Shira, last heard from her daughter at 6:30 a.m. that day, when Albag reported that she was in a field shelter, trying to avoid the rocket barrage.

That was the last that Shira heard from her daughter. She thought her daughter had ended up in one of the hospitals, and went to Soroka in Beersheba to try and find her.

When she arrived back home, Albag’s boyfriend showed her a Telegram video posted by Hamas, in which they were able to identify Albag being kidnapped by Hamas.

“I saw it and I refused to believe what I was seeing,” said Shira.

Shira has become active in the protests outside the Defense Ministry.

She told Yediot Achronot that she had some hope after seeing her alive.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.