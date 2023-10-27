Taken captive: Surveillance soldier Liri Albag, after 3 days at base

Liri Albag, 18, a surveillance soldier at the Nahal Oz army base, was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7, as they took control of the IDF post.

Albag had just finished her training course the previous Wednesday and reported to the base on Thursday. She was on the job for just three days before being abducted.

Albag’s mother, Shira, last heard from her daughter at 6:30 a.m. that day, when Albag reported that she was in a field shelter, trying to avoid the rocket barrage.

That was the last that Shira heard from her daughter. She thought her daughter had ended up in one of the hospitals, and went to Soroka in Beersheba to try and find her.

When she arrived back home, Albag’s boyfriend showed her a Telegram video posted by Hamas, in which they were able to identify Albag being kidnapped by Hamas.

“I saw it and I refused to believe what I was seeing,” said Shira.

Shira has become active in the protests outside the Defense Ministry.

She told Yediot Achronot that she had some hope after seeing her alive.